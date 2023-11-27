Hurry! This popular Patagonia fleece just dropped to $34 in Cyber Monday sale

Act fast...today is the last day to save on the best Cyber Monday deals! If you've been waiting for the last of the deals to drop to start your Christmas shopping, I've got good news — my favorite Patagonia fleece just dropped to $34 in the Cyber Monday sale.

The Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Pullover is currently discounted to $34 from $139 on Dick's Sporting Goods. The good news is, the women's version is also on sale for $45 right now, so you don't have to wear the men's fleece (unless you want to that is!)

Not for you? I've found 16 of the best Patagonia Cyber Monday deals to shop here.

Men's Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Pullover: was $139 now $34 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

While we're on the subject of cool fleeces, this 1/4 zip pullover is a wardrobe staple, whether you're heading out for a hike, or a weekend dog walk with friends. We love the stand up collar to keep your neck cozy, and for $34, it's a bargain this Cyber Monday.

Women's Better Sweater 1/4 Zip Pullover: was $139 now $45 @ Dick's Sporting Goods

A cozy, warm sweater that will last for years, this Patagonia 1/4 zip is a wardrobe staple. For $45, it's an excellent price on a fleece that'll never go out of fashion. We particularly love the slim fit, making it perfect to layer under a coat when the temperature really drops.

A fleece is a versatile layer to have in your wardrobe, whether you're wearing it casually with friends, or heading out on a hike in the winter. You can layer it under a gilet or puffer jacket when the temperature really drops, and still have it in your pack in the Spring, for chillier evenings when the sun goes down.

Patagonia knows a thing or two about making excellent outdoor wear, and this fleece is no exception. The quarter zip allows you to open the fleece up a little for more ventilation as you get going, or zip it up to keep your neck covered from the wind when you need to.

The flat-seam construction of the fleece minimizes any chafing on the move, and the micro polyester-jersey trim on the cuffs and hem is designed to minimize any fraying from wearing a pack.

For $34, this is a fantastic price on a truly fantastic item, so grab it while you still can!

Here on the Tom's Guide fitness desk, it's our job to save you from scrolling through endless deals. We've found the best Arc'teryx Cyber Monday deals, and the best Nike Cyber Monday deals here.