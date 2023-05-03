Hurry! The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro just hit lowest price ever at Amazon

Deals on the best smartwatches can be hard to come by, but I've just spotted that the awesome Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has crashed in price.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is $315 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. After a $134 discount, this is the lowest price I've ever seen for Samsung's awesome rugged smartwatch. I highly recommend snapping this deal up before it's gone.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: was $449 now $315 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Lowest price: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the one to buy for anyone looking for a fully-featured Android smartwatch. It offers track back GPS (a feature that allows the user to return along a traveled path or route without marking any waypoints), auto start and pause for workouts, and up to 80 hours of battery life. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review, we said it's great for those who want a substantially sized smartwatch, several days of battery life, and enjoy occasional outdoor sports.

Key features: 1.4-inch (450 x 450) display, Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB RAM, 5ATM/IP68 durability, Bluetooth/LTE/NFC/GPS support

Product launch: August 26, 2022

Price history: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cost $449 at launch. It can sometimes be found on sale for around $50 off during major retail events. The lowest price ever for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is $315.

Price comparison: Amazon: $315 (opens in new tab) | Best Buy: $399 (opens in new tab) | Samsung: from $179 with trade-in (opens in new tab)

Reviews consensus: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is an upgraded version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, with improved battery life and additional features for outdoor fitness enthusiasts. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review, we said it is "a great choice for those who want a full-featured Android smartwatch with good battery life and some outdoor sports-friendly perks." Some users will love the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's large display, but it makes the watch somewhat bulky.

Toms Guide: 4/5 | TechRadar: 4/5

Buy it if: You want the best Android smartwatch with longer battery life, a larger display, and GPX route tracking and track back features.

Don't buy it if: You won't use the additional sports features compared to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Also avoid if you're an iPhone user — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is not compatible with iOS.