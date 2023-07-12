Holy crap! Nintendo Switch OLED just hit lowest price ever for Prime Day at $289

Games consoles are notoriously hard to find on sale, even during major sales events like Prime Day. But hurry over to Woot right now and you'll see a big discount on Nintendo's hybrid console.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is $289 at Woot right now. This is $70 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for this rarely discounted console. It even beats Amazon's current asking price of $349. Note that this deal at Woot is for a Japanese Nintendo Switch console — but Woot confirms that it will function normally in the U.S., and you can set the console's region and language to English during setup. This deal could sell out fast, so grab it before it's gone.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the hugely popular handheld/home console hybrid. It sports a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wider adjustable kickstand, a wired LAN port in its revamped dock and an increased 64GB of internal storage. It's rarely on sale, but it's just crashed to its lowest price ever of $289 at Woot. Plus, Amazon Prime members get free shipping. Note: This deal is for a Japanese Nintendo Switch OLED, but Woot confirms it will function normally in the U.S.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the handheld console to buy if you don't already own the basic Nintendo Switch model. In our Nintendo Switch OLED review, we praised it for its gorgeous screen, improved kickstand and roomier storage compared to the base Switch. You also get an ethernet port for faster connection when playing online.

The Nintendo Switch OLED gets you access to all the best Nintendo Switch games, and it's truly an impressive library. Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably know how beloved The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are. These, as well as Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons and more are must-play titles that are exclusive to the Switch.

This is a big discount for the Nintendo Switch OLED, so make sure to snag this deal before it disappears. And make sure to check out the other deals you can get during Prime Day and Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale.