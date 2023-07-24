Hurry! Bose's awesome QC Earbuds 2 just crashed in price at Amazon

If you want to soundtrack your summer with a set of high-quality wireless earbuds, then the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are our top pick. And these excellent ANC buds are currently on sale, making now the ideal time to pick up a pair.

Right now, the Bose QuietComfortable Earbuds 2 are on sale for $249 at Amazon . That’s a $50 discount compared to the full retail price, and while this isn’t quite the lowest price ever (they've been $229 before), it still ranks as one of the best headphones deals you can score right now. Alternatively, if you’d rather over-ear headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 45 are $279 at Amazon , also a $50 saving.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 currently top our list of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. These wireless buds offer impressive sound with adjustable profiles that allow you to customize the audio to your exact liking. The second-generation earbuds also boast excellent call quality and a stylish design. Not to mention, they last for six hours on a single charge, which can be further boosted up to 24 hours with the included charging case.

And we can’t forget the best-in-class ANC either. Forget having your favorite tracks ruined by outdoor noise, in our testing real-world distractions were all but silenced. Plus, there are 10 individual levels of ANC to choose from, giving you full control over how much sound you want to let in. This is particularly handy when you need to be aware of your surroundings while enjoying your own music or a favorite podcast.

Be sure to read our full Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review before committing your cash, but our reviewer concluded that “adaptive sound, smarter ANC, and a refreshed design make the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 the best wireless earbuds for noise cancellation.” Although, one drawback that should be considered is the poor comfortable levels thanks to a less-than-stellar overall fit. This isn’t a total dealbreaker but these earbuds are not as comfortable to wear as rival options such as the Apple AirPods Pro 2 .