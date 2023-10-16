Huge Walmart sale knocks Shark vacuums to just $49

The season for robot vacuum deals is fast approaching. However, if you can't wait for Thanksgiving week, we've spotted a sale that's just as good as the best Black Friday deals we expect to see next month.

For a limited time, Walmart is knocking Shark vacuums to as low as $49. It's one of the biggest sales we've seen on Shark appliances and includes robot vacs, cordless vacs, and air purifiers. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to this week's best Shark promo codes for more ways to save.

Shark Days Sale: vacuum deals from $49 @ Walmart

From cordless mops to voice-controlled robot vacs, Walmart's Shark Days is knocking the price of Shark vacuums to as little as $49. The sale includes corded stick vacs, carpet cleaners, cordless vacs, robot vacs, and air purifiers. It's one of the biggest sales we've ever seen on Shark appliances.

Shark makes some of the best vacuum cleaners we've tested. In fact, I've been using the Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro (on sale for $379 at Walmart), which does an excellent job of picking up dust, hair, and debris from carpets and hardwood floors. I like that the cordless vacuum is light and easy to maneuver. Additionally, it has an auto mode that automatically increases the suction power when vacuuming carpets or difficult to reach areas. The vacuum also has a HEPA filter to trap allergens and dust inside of the unit.