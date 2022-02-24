Huge laptop sale at Best Buy knocks up to $300 off Windows laptops

Looking for a new laptop? Best Buy has you covered

Samsung Galaxy Book on a coffee table in front of a sofa
If you’ve been hunting for a new laptop, we’ve found the perfect sale for you.

For a limited time, Best Buy is slashing the price of select Windows laptops. After discounts, deals start from just $84, so now’s the perfect time to pick up a new machine. Below we’ve highlighted a few of our favorite offers. (Looking for more sales? Make sure to check out our laptop deals coverage for more discounts). 

Samsung Galaxy Book: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy

This Samsung laptop is thin, light, and stylish. With a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, plus 256GB storage and 8GB RAM, you'll be able to work smoothly and efficiently. You can even connect a Galaxy Tab S7 as a second display.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was $1,149 now $849 @ Best Buy

Looking for a 2-in-1? This is one of the best on the market and a less expensive cousin to the Lenovo Yoga 9i. The Lenovo Yoga 7i has a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen that can rotate 360 degrees, and offers great performance at a great price. It also has a Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. 

LG Gram: was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

Another highly-praised 2-in-1, this laptop offers ultimate portability — it weighs just 2.76-lbs. Plus, with 16GB RAM, this laptop is speedy and boasts a long-life battery that can last up to 24 hours on one charge.

HP Pavilion x360: was $879 now $829 @ Amazon

This laptop comes with Core i5-1155G7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage — and it looks super stylish in its Warm Gold color. The 2-in-1 features a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen. 

HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

On a budget? This is a perfect laptop for work and Web-based entertainment, with a battery life up to 11.5 hours and a quick charge that can get you up to 50% in just 45 minutes.

Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide covering the latest tech news and specializing in deals content and how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices and headphones to games and software. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art. 
