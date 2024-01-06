Early Super Bowl TV deals — 7 sales I'd shop right now

January is a busy month for TV deals. While some retailers are trying to clear inventory, others are slashing prices ahead of Super Bowl 2024. For shoppers, that means it's a great time pick up that TV you didn't get over the holidays.

One of the best TV sales right now comes courtesy of Best Buy. Through the weekend, Best Buy has smart TVs on sale from $59. That's just $10 shy of the retailer's Black Friday TV sale, which offered the lowest starting prices I've ever seen. Best Buy also has OLED TVs on sale from $549. This ties its Black Friday offer as the lowest price ever for an OLED TV.

We're still weeks out from Super Bowl LVII, but now is the time you want to buy your TV. Below I've rounded up 7 of the best early Super Bowl TV sales you can get. For more discounts, make sure to check out our Super Bowl TV deals guide and our full guide to Best Buy's weekend sale.

Early Super Bowl TV deals

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Not everyone has the room — or budget — for a super sized TV and that's why I like this sale from Best Buy. The retailer has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. While the cheaper TVs are smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a bedroom), the sale also includes larger sets more suitable for an apartment. These are among the cheapest TVs I've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $89.

Price check: from $89 @ Amazon | from $88 @ Walmart

TCL 55" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $449 now $299 @ Best Buy

The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. Its bright QLED display ensures the game will pop on your screen and the Q5 is also great for movies as it features Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. This model is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since this is a budget OLED, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual use. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $749 now $629 @ Best Buy

If you want a big TV without a big price tag, this 75-inch Samsung is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the Smart TV features you'd expect.

Hisense 55" U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 @ Amazon

The Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It's Imax Enhanced-compatible, with support for HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. For gamers, this TV offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. You also get an ATSC 3.0 tuner, and Hisense promises this TV will reach a peak brightness of 1,500 nits.