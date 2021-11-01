Don’t wait for Black Friday — Apple Watch 3 had dropped to $169

The Apple Watch Series 3, released in 2017, may not have the latest tech found in the new Apple Watch Series 7, but at a $30 discount dropping its price to $169, it's one of the best Black Friday deals around.

For a limited time, Walmart has the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3, with either a black or white sport band, on sale for $169. That's $30 off the MSRP. If you prefer a slightly larger watch, the 42mm version is on sale, too, for $199.

Image Apple Watch 3 (Aluminum): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

This deal saves buyers $30. The Apple Watch 3 is still a solid device, even if a few years old. It's waterproof, has GPS, can play music, works with Apple Pay and has sleep tracking.

This is the best deal we've seen on the Apple Watch 3, outside of a refurbished deal via Amazon earlier this year. In that deal, refurbished (scratch & dent) units were selling for $110. While $110 is hard to beat, we prefer our wearables to be dent free.

Turning to an older model like the Series 3 could be a smart way to get started with Apple's wearables, since the latest Apple watches are not cheap. Starting at $400, and going all the way up to $750, the Apple Watch 7 may not fit in the budgets of some people. Not only that, at retailers like Best Buy, some colors are already backordered. So, if you're looking for a more affordable way to jump into the Apple Watch ecosystem, starting at the Apple Watch 3 is not a bad option.

Of course, you're probably wondering if it's worth shelling out the extra $230 to own the latest Apple Watch 7. Luckily, we have a handy Apple Watch 7 vs Series 3 comparison that breaks it all down.

While we don't give it a hard recommendation considering the watch is now four years old, for basic fitness tracking, it's not a bad option; the Apple Watch 3 also runs the latest watchOS 8 software. The big advantage the Apple Watch 7 holds over the Series 3 is that it has both ECG and Spo2 readings with a screen that's 50% larger.