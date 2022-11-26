This 32-inch curved Dell gaming monitor just crashed to $279 before Cyber Monday

In just a few days, we’ll be awash in Cyber Monday deals. This means you’ll be able to save money on computers, streaming devices, smart home devices and more. Gaming monitors are a given for Cyber Monday, but you don’t have to wait if you want to get a good one right now.

The Dell S3222DGM is now just $279 at Dell. That's a $70 savings off of its usual $349 price. This curved gaming monitor features a 32-inch screen, a 1440p display, a 165 Hz refresh rate, and both DisplayPort and HDMI connections.

The Dell S3222DGM is a popular 32-inch gaming monitor. This particular model features a 1440p screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate, making it an excellent choice for mid-range gaming PCs. You can hook it up via DisplayPort or HDMI, so it’s suitable for all different kinds of GPUs.

While Tom’s Guide hasn’t reviewed the Dell S3222DGM, we did review the Dell S3220DGF, which is an extremely similar model. (The only significant difference is that the S3220DGF supports HDR; the S3222DGM doesn’t.) We praised the model’s colorful screen and easy setup, but noted that the device was extremely expensive.

This early Cyber Monday deal takes care of our price criticism. However, you should be aware that the Dell S3222DGM is a somewhat bare-bones monitor. There’s no HDR support, so colors won’t look as vibrant as they could. The machine employs HDMI 2.0 ports rather than HDMI 2.1, so it’s not suitable for current-gen consoles. There’s no USB passthrough, so you can’t route any accessories through it.

Even so, if you have a mid-range gaming PC and don’t need a fancy display, the Dell S3222DGM should get the job done. Curved 32-inch monitors can run pretty expensive, so the $279 price alone could make this deal worthwhile.

