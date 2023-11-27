Cyber Monday deals: Our 3 favorite mattress toppers are now on sale from $82

Want to give your bed an instant refresh on a budget? Adding one of the best mattress toppers is the way to go. You'll often save a lot more money versus purchasing one of the best mattresses, and if your bed is in otherwise fine shape, a topper is the most sensible choice. Fortunately, this year's Cyber Monday mattress deals are flush with discounted bed toppers, and we're sharing our favorites below.

Our favorite premium mattress topper deal is from Tempur-Pedic, which takes 40% off its Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper. If you're willing to overlook the lack of a sleep trial, this is a fantastic way to bring home Tempur-Pedic's legendary luxury comfort for less – and you'll still get a 10-year warranty with your purchase.

Looking for cheaper options? We've got you covered there, too, with deals starting from just $81.50. Scroll down to find out how you can save big on a brand-new mattress topper this Cyber Monday...

Our top 3 Cyber Monday mattress topper deals

Best premium Cyber Monday mattress topper deal

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper

Was: from $319

Now: from $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic

Saving: up to $188 Summary: Tempur-Pedic is a luxury sleep brand known for creating mattresses that provide supreme pressure relief thanks to its NASA-developed memory foam — and its topper gives you the comfort of their luxe beds for a fraction of the price. We gave it a near-perfect score in our Tempur-Adapt Topper review for its body-hugging pressure relief, namely when side sleeping. The removable, washable cover is handy for keeping things hygienic. Price history: Discounts for the Tempur-Adapt topper oscillate between 40% off (the highest we've seen) and 20% off with free sleep accessories. If you just care about scoring this popular bed topper at a super-low price, snag this deal before it's too late. The money you'll save will provide you with a little extra to pick up any pillows or sheets you need, anyway. After 40% off, a queen Tempur-Adapt topper is $251.40 (was $419). Extras: Your purchase will be backed by a 10-year warranty, the same as Tempur's mattresses – but there's no trial period and you won't be able to return it, so plan ahead in case it doesn't work out.

Best mid-range Cyber Monday mattress topper deal

Molecule CopperWELL Topper

Was: from $179.99

Now: from $125.99 via code BFCM2023 at Molecule

Saving: up to $84 Summary: If you sleep hot, check out this memory foam mattress topper from Molecule. An infusion of copper gel and open-cell construction yields a breathable sleep surface that we found absolutely refreshing in our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review. Meanwhile, a 7-zone design provides targeted support and relief, and its medium-firm feel should appeal to most types of sleepers. Price history: In the broader market, the Molecule CopperWELL falls somewhere in the middle price-wise. However, a 30% discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday makes it even more attainable. A queen is now $174.99 after coupon, down from $249.99. Outside of major events, you'll often find it discounted at Amazon (where it's currently matching Molecule's sale price). Extras: This topper comes with a 5-year limited warranty, free shipping and returns, and a 30-night trial – which seems short but it is roughly the amount of time your body needs to adjust to a new sleep surface.

Best cheap Cyber Monday mattress topper deal

Helix Plush Mattress Topper

Was: from $109

Now: from $81.80 at Helix Sleep

Saving: up to $35 Summary: If your mattress doesn't need a dramatic change in feel, pick up this 1.5" topper from Helix. This topper’s breathable fibers will reduce hot spots to keep you cool, so it'll make sense to pick this one up if your current bed traps heat. It's also hypoallergenic which bodes well for sleepers with allergies. If you're keen to recreate the feel of a luxe hotel bed in your home, make this the topper to buy this Cyber Monday. Price history: Helix's 25% off Black Friday sale reduces a queen-sized topper to $96.80 (from $129). We last saw it discounted for 20% off over Labor Day. Either way, this is the closest thing you’ll get to the comfort and pressure relief of a top-rated Helix mattress on a much smaller budget. Extras: Helix provides a generous 100-night trial with its topper, the same as its full-fledged mattresses. Shipping is free, and you'll get a 1-year warranty, too.

Do mattress toppers help with back pain?

If you suffer from back pain or other aches, a mattress topper can greatly improve your condition by making your bed softer or firmer, as you need it.

When shopping for a mattress topper for back pain, note the materials. For a more weightless feel, go for latex – otherwise, find a memory foam topper to comfortably sink into. Down and down alternative mattress toppers aren't recommended for sleepers with back pain as those will lack sufficient support.

Consider the height of the mattress topper, too. Two inches is enough for most people to feel any sort of difference in their current mattress, though you can go higher for more plushness. Just be mindful of the height of your mattress because you don't suddenly want your bed to be too tall for you to safely maneuver when getting up in the morning.

Don't overlook the extras, either. Just like a new mattress, you'll need time to acclimatize to a new mattress topper so try to find something with a trial period, which not all brands provide for their sleep accessories. Warranties tend to be on the shorter side since toppers don't last as long as full-fledged beds, but you'll ideally want at least a year's worth of coverage.

If you're a stickler for cleanliness, choose a mattress topper that's easy to maintain with a washable, removable cover. (Though you should still add a mattress protector to keep everything in sleep-worthy shape.)