Cyber Monday Deal Alert! Dyson’s new Airstrait just hit lowest price ever

Cyber Monday deals might be everywhere at the moment, but some are admittedly better than others. I just came across the biggest deal for me since the sales started, and it’s from Dyson no less. Shockingly, it’s on one of its latest hair care tools.

You can now get the Dyson Airstrait for just $399 from Amazon — that’s a saving of $99 off the MSRP of $400. Being so new, this tool has only been reduced once previously as far as $424, so this is the cheapest it’s ever been. Bear in mind, you need to select the coupon box to get this, and we have seen it fluctuating on and off of sale, so you must act quickly to take advantage.

Dyson Airstrait Hair Straighteners: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

CHEAPEST PRICE EVER! Dyson’s latest hair care tool, the Airstrait is now on discount at Amazon, taking it to its lowest price ever. It heats and directs air to style your air from wet to straight in one swoop, with less heat damage versus traditional iron plates. Don’t forget to select the coupon to get this discount.

Dyson’s Airstrait does not feature the standard pair of iron plates you get on most straighteners. It uses heated air to dry your hair straight, from wet to dry, taking some of the potential heat damage out of the equation. This arguable saves time, in that you don’t need to dry your hair, followed by straightening it. It also saves storage space, because two tools become one.

Being Dyson, this is a premium tool with plenty of features. You can straighten your hair from wet, or straighten it from dry to refresh your style. These two modes of straightening each come with three temperature settings. When styling wet hair, choose from 175°F, 230°F and 285°F — or alternatively, you can use 250°F, 285°F or boost mode to refresh and straighten dry hair. On top of this, there’s three airflow speeds to choose from, so there’s ample control to suit your hair type. All of these settings are displayed on the LCD display so you can easily monitor them.

Handy features include the Auto-pause, which pauses the device where there’s no activity for three seconds. It then starts back up when it senses movement. When it senses that the hair is no longer in place, it will also drop the speed of airflow, to keep the noise to a minimum. It also comes with a non-slip heat mat, to protect any surfaces.

This is an amazing deal for such a new product on Dyson. Whether you want to grab a holiday gift in advance, or treat yourself, it’s worth getting it while you can. It's currently still $499 from Dyson, although you do get some extra complimentary gifts thrown in.