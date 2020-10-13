Clean up on Prime Day with this Roomba robot vacuum deal for $199

If you’re looking for the Prime Day deals that don’t suck, well then we’re going to have to disappoint you with these excellent deals on Roombas. Robot vacuum cleaners might seem a little space age to some still, but with deals like these, there’s very little excuse not to pick one up and guarantee yourself a clean future.

Right now the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is on sale at Amazon for just $199 . That’s $120 less than the MSRP, giving you 38% savings. Plus, you can control this robot vac with your voice via Alexa or Google Assistant.

The iRobot Roomba 692 is one of the newer models in the 600 Series, which is the entry-level Roomba line. It offers most of the functionality and quality that you’d expect from one of the high-end models, but keeps the price affordable.

Other features include an edge-sweeping brush to clean corners, adaptive navigation for avoiding furniture, and up to 90 minutes of cleaning time before the Roomba 692 automatically docks and recharges.

It’s early days on impressions of the iRobot Roomba 692, but so far users seem impressed by it with an average user rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon.

