Bose's amazing noise-cancelling earbuds just crashed to $219

Headphone deals are fairly easy to spot throughout the year, but it's usually harder to come across offers on flagship models. The good news is that we've just spotted a great discount for one of the best wireless earbuds available.

Right now, Amazon has the Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling earbuds on sale for $219. That takes 22% off the original price, saving you $60 in total. It's also worth noting this is one of the lowest prices listed for this model. Hurry though, as headphones have a tendency of selling out fast.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort are one of the best noise-cancelling earbuds you can buy. Stylish and comfortable to wear, it delivers one of the best audio experiences around. Even better, it's now on sale for $60 off.

If you're looking to snatch a pair of stellar wireless earbuds, you're in luck, because the Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort are hard to beat. And it's easy to see why — whether you want it for work, school, or everyday use, this pair of premium earbuds makes for an excellent choice, thanks to its lightweight design, wireless technology, premium-level Active Noise Cancellation and a superb battery life of up to 18 hours (with charging case).

In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we loved the superb noise-cancellation and the rich sound quality. The only negative we found was the fact that the build appears to be on the bulkier and heavier side, but overall, these earbuds easily beat some of its competitors' flagship products.

These wireless earbuds weigh 0.3 ounces (per bud) and come with an included charging case that weighs 2.7 ounces. The Bose QuietComfort earbuds connect to the device of your choice via Bluetooth 5.1 with a range of up to 35ft.

This pair of noise-cancelling earbuds is available in three stunning color options on Amazon: Triple Black, Stone Blue and Soapstone. And the good news is that the above deal applies to all colors.

All-in-all, the Bose QuietComfort make for an optimal choice for audio enthusiasts, and this epic deal makes those premium earbuds that much more desirable. Be sure to act fast, though, as stock is limited.