Black Friday TV deal alert: Grab this 75-inch Vizio TV for $488 before it’s gone

Black Friday TV deals are really ramping up this week as we approach the starting line for the biggest shopping holiday of the year. Case in point? This Vizio TV deal that's going on right now at Walmart.

What's on offer is a Walmart-exclusive 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV for $488. Considering that similar TVs sell for close to a grand, this is a solid deal if you're looking for a big-screen TV without a big-screen price tag.

This Walmart-exclusive 75-inch Vizio TV is one of the biggest deals we're going to get for Black Friday 2023. While this model is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, gamers will like that it comes with AMD FreeSync, ultra-low input lag, VRR, HDMI 2.1, and Dolby Vision. For streamers, all Vizio TVs some stocked with WatchFree+, Vizio's free streaming platform, plus services like Netflix, Hulu and more. Last but not least, this TV can pass Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio, and can play movies in Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats.

So why this Vizio? Well, for one, the price is incredible. But it's also a new 2023 model loaded with a lot of great features for both gamers and movie lovers.

For gamers, the V-Series offers AMD FreeSync, ultra-low input lag and VRR, which is why it uses HDMI 2.1 ports. Because the TV is limited to 60Hz, you won't be able to get 4K @ 120 frames-per-second gameplay, but these features are still going to be appreciated for any gamer in your house.

For movie lovers, this TV comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio passthrough. That's great if you want to use it as an inexpensive home theater TV.

Finally, for streamers, all Vizio TVs now use the Vizio Home Screen smart platform that has access to Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and dozens of other apps. If you don't have any subscriptions, however, there's also WatchFree+, Vizio's free streaming platform that offers 250+ live streaming channels and over 5,000 titles on demand. There's ads of course, but it's great option if you're a cord-cutter.

For this price and size, the Vizio V-Series is tough to beat