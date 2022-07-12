Best Prime Day Xbox Series X deals 2022

Prime Day Xbox Series X deals are seriously heating up now. In fact, these are some of the best Prime Day deals currently available ranging from money off Xbox Series S consoles to big discounts on the best Xbox Series X games and essential Xbox Series X accessories.

There could even be the chance to score an Xbox Series X restock during Amazon's sales spree. The next-gen Xbox is becoming significantly easier to get hold of as supply finally starts to catch up with demand, and Prime Day could offer a fresh opportunity to score one.

Whether you're looking for an Xbox Series X console, or everything you need to take your gaming to the next level, these are the best Xbox Series X Prime Day deals you can shop right now

Best Prime Day Xbox Series X deals

Xbox Series X console

Xbox Series X: register for invite-only drops @ Amazon

The demand for the Xbox Series X is still very high, but it is getting easier to score one as we get close to the console's second anniversary. To help make buying an Xbox Series X less of a chore, Amazon is now letting shoppers register for invite-only Xbox restocks. Just click the link above, request an invite, and if accepted you'll get an email with a link that's valid for 72 hours.

Xbox Series S: was $299 now $289 @ Amazon

The more affordable next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. There's no disc drive on this console, it's designed exclusively for digital games.

Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle: was $319 now $289 @ Amazon

This Xbox Series S bundle includes free Fortnite and Rocket League game downloads as well as 1,000 V-bucks (in-game currency) and 1,000 Rocket League credits (in-game currency). It's not only in stock at Amazon but also marked down to $289.

Xbox Series X games

Gears Tactics: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

This strategy spinoff of the Xbox exclusive series Gears of War, tasks you with commanding a squad of soldiers against overwhelming odds. It offers an immersive story and rewarding gameplay. It's a spin off done right.



Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion allows you to recruit and play as anyone you meet as you build a resistance force to take back the city of London. Each character you bring into the fold will offer unique skills and equipment. It's just $14 in this Prime Day Xbox Series X deal.

Elden Ring: was $59 now $45 @ Amazon

The clear frontrunner for Game of the Year 2022, Elden Ring is the latest tough-as-nails action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki at the team at From Software. With worldbuilding from George R.R. Martin venture to the Lands Between and fight challenging foes in an effort to become the Elden Lord. Just be warned, Elden Ring won't be bested without a fight.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of the most content rich titles on Xbox Series X. This Prime Day deal brings the epic historical action game down to just $19. Offering more than hundred hours of play, you might not even be finished with this one by Prime Day next year.

Planet Coaster: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

Build the theme park of your dreams in Planet Coaster. Developed by veterans of the Roller Coaster Tycoon series, Planet Coaster lets you construct coasters and build attractions with easy-to-use tools. The challenging career mode tasks you with turning around the fortunate of failing parks. It's $39 in this Prime Day Xbox Series X deal.



Resident Evil Village: was $59 now $34 @ Amazon

The eighth mainline entry in the beloved Resident Evil franchise takes the horror-series to a remote European village where werewolves haunt the unlucky inhabitants. Super-tall vampire Lady Dimitrescu took the internet by storm earlier this year, learn why in Resident Evil Village.

Tales of Arise: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

The latest chapter in the long-running Tales franchise centers on a pair of unlikely allies, each born on different worlds, and looking to change their fate. With a rich story, dynamic RPG action, a gorgeous new graphical style and dozens of hours of gameplay, Tales of Arise is perfect for long-time fans or newcomers.

Far Cry 6: was $59 now $12 @ Amazon

The latest entry in Ubisoft's long-running Far Cry series just dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon. Far Cry 6 takes you to the fictional island of Yara where you must work with a group of modern-day guerrillas to overthrow Anton Castillo, a ruthless dictator. Far Cry 6 is one of the biggest games on Xbox Series X, and offers dozens of hours of chaotic fun either solo or with a friend via online co-op.

Xbox Series X accessories

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Month Membership: was $44 now $39 @ Amazon

Xbox Game Pass is a nearly essential membership for any Xbox Series X owner. Giving you access to more than 100 high-quality games, this subscription service is one of the best deals in gaming. This Prime Day deal makes it even better value.

HyperX CloudX Flight: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Officially licensed by Microsoft, with guaranteed Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S compatibility, the HyperX CloudX Flight also aim for comfort with leatherette and memory foam cups. Rated to last up to 30 hours, and stay strong through your next marathon sessions. Make sure to check the coupon box for the full discount.

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): was $64 now $49 @ Amazon

Add some color to your gaming setup with this official Xbox Wireless Controller in Shock Blue. This pad is also compatible with PC and mobile if you prefer to game on multiple platforms. At $15 off this is one of the biggest discounts on the official Xbox Wireless Controller we've seen to date.

WD_BLACK P10 5TB Game Drive: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

If you're finding the storage space on your Xbox Series X isn't quite stretching far enough, then this drive from WD_BLACK will give you an extra 5TB to play with. You can't use it to play native next-gen games, but it can be used for storing them when not in use.

Seagate Storage Expansion Card 1TB: $217 @ Amazon

While this 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card isn't currently on sale, we're hoping to see a discount at some point during Prime Day. This officially licensed third-party accessory doubles the Xbox internal drive of the Xbox Series X. It can be used to hold both native next-gen titles and backwards compatible games. It's previously dropped to $200.

