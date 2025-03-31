Forget Dyson — Samsung launches 'world's most powerful' cordless stick vacuum — and this is the coolest feature

By published

You’ll never miss a call when cleaning

Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra Lifestyle
(Image credit: Samsung)

Housework can often be a time-consuming chore, which is why having one of the best vacuum cleaners is essential for getting the job done well.

If you have a hectic schedule, or don’t want to miss out on that important call, Samsung has just launched the 'world's most powerful cordless stick vacuum' that can handle it all.

The Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station (priced at $1,099, on sale for $899) boasts impressive suction power and 100-minute battery life.

It even has an LCD display that alerts you when you’re receiving incoming calls and text messages. That way, you’ll never miss a notification.

And if you don’t want to get your hands dirty after cleaning, its all-in-one station can charge, self-clean and empty — so you don’t have to.

Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $1,099 now $899 at Samsung

This new Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is a powerful stick that promises up to 100 minutes of continuous battery life. It also has useful features such as a handy, LCD display that provides real-time reports, AI cleaning modes for tailored cleaning and a self-charging dock that also cleans and empties itself.

View Deal

100 minutes of fade-free battery life

Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra stick vacuum battery display

Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra stick vacuum battery display (Image credit: Future)

Perhaps one of my biggest gripes when vacuuming my home is the inevitable ‘low battery’ alert, or fading power during mid-clean.

However, the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra comes with two batteries to allow users to clean their entire home for 160 minutes non-stop. The large capacity battery boasts up to 100 minutes continuous life, (when on Min mode), while the lightweight capacity will work for up to 60 minutes.

This should give you more than enough uninterrupted time to clean, without the frantic rush to beat the battery!

More power and AI features

Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra Lifestyle

Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra (Image credit: Samsung)

Alongside its impressive battery life, the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra promises a powerful 400 AW suction — thanks to its HexaJet motor — for handling those heavy-duty cleaning tasks with ease.

The AI Cleaning Mode detects the dirt levels, and automatically adjusts its power and brush speed accordingly to suit the task at hand.

Plus, it comes with an upgraded AI Cleaning Mode that detects the dirt levels, and automatically adjusts its power and brush speed accordingly to suit the task at hand.

For instance, its Active Dual Brush can detect whether a carpet is low or high pile, and its Slim LED Brush can sense corners for a more accurate and thorough clean.

And if energy consumption is a concern, the AI Cleaning Mode allows it to use power more efficiently, reducing battery consumption by 21%.

Never miss a notification

Woman using Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra Cordless Stick Vacuum in different modes

(Image credit: Samsung)

Another new feature is the Bespoke Jet AI Ultra now comes with an LCD display that connects to your phone via the SmartThings app, to show any incoming calls and texts. This is super handy when you’re zipping around your home cleaning, and can’t hear your device.

Similar to previous modes, the panel also displays useful information at a glance, such as power modes and battery life.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Ultra does come at a hefty price at just over $1,000 — which is more than some of our premium vacuum cleaners or even some of the best robot vacuums on the market.

However, with such impressive features and long-lasting battery life, this could be a worthwhile investment and speed up your cleaning chores in the long-run.

Where to buy

The Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station is $1,099, and available to buy at samsung.com. You can get it right now for $200 off.

Cynthia Lawrence
Cynthia Lawrence
Content Editor, Homes

As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features. 

Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.

With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!

