Back to school gift guide 2022 — great ideas for every budget

Searching for the right back to school gift can be expensive. Fortunately, back to school sales have started early this year, so we're rounding up back to school gifts for every budget.

A back to school gift can either be an educational essential, or something for when all the work is done. From laptops to streaming devices, there are plenty of options that students can use throughout the academic year. (Make sure to check our ultimate back to school guide for even more gifting inspiration).

Whatever your budget, below you’ll find our top picks of the best back to school gifts to fit every need. Furthermore, we also advise getting your back to school shopping done as early as possible, because summer will be over before you know it.

Best back to school gifts

Back to school gifts less than $50

(opens in new tab) INIU Portable Charger: was $19 now $14 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best portable charger (opens in new tab) you can buy. It offers two USB-A ports, fast device charging and a sizable battery that can keep your smartphone powered all day long. It's a useful accessory to have in your pocket for those long days on campus when you're not within reach of a power outlet.

(opens in new tab) Texas Instruments Scientific Calculator: was $21 now $13 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The smartphone in your pocket might come with a calculator app but there's still value in having a proper scientific calculator for those larger mathematical problems. This Texas Instruments model is currently 37% off at Amazon just in time for back to school gifting.

(opens in new tab) Mancro Laptop Backpack: was $29 now $23 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Mancro Laptop Backpack has over 10 compartments, one of which can house a 15-inch laptop. It also has a combination zipper lock, which ensures no one will open your laptop bag and steal its contents when you're not looking. Click the on-page coupon to drop its price to $23.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices available, offering 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60fps with HDR support and including an Alexa Voice Remote. Right now it's $20 off in this early back to school sale, but note that it's been as low as $24 in the past.

(opens in new tab) PS5 games: from $15 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Even with school in session, students can't be expected to work every minute of the day. If you're looking to reward a hard worker with something to enjoy after all their homework is done, Amazon is offering a range of PS5 games on sale starting from just $15.

(opens in new tab) Canon TS302 Wireless Printer: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

A printer is no longer the back to school essential it was a decade ago, but having one to hand is still extremely useful. This Canon model prints from laptops, smartphones and PCs and also functions as a scanner. It's a useful little machine to have when your teacher demands an assignment be handed in on paper.

Back to school gifts less than $100

(opens in new tab) Secura Air Fryer XL: was $70 now $51 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fry, roast, grill and bake with this extra-large air fryer from Secura. This appliance is currently $18 off at Amazon. It boasts a roomy 5.3 quarts capacity and heats up within just three minutes. It's also highly user-friendly with adjustable controls and simple temperature settings. This is a great back to school gift for a student heading off to college and in need some a convenient way to cook food quickly.

(opens in new tab) SwissGear 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack: was $89 now $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The SwissGear 1900 is made with 1200D ballistic polyester to withstand heavy use and harsh environments. It's also a TSA-friendly laptop bag, which means it's designed to produce a clear and unobstructed image of your laptop when undergoing X-ray screening. The 31-liter bag can hold up to a 17-inch laptop.

Back to school gifts more than $100

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $127 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Samsung Chromebook 4 is $100 off at Amazon, it sports an 11.6-inch HD display, Intel Celeron Processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC. It's a solid device that gets the job done when you need it.

(opens in new tab) Beats Solo3: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you want to pair comfort and style with excellent battery life, then the Beats Solo 3 are for you (especially now they're on sale.) A solid entry-level pair of 'phones, these are a great pick as a back to school gift.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $229 now $189 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

A TV might not seem the most conventional back to school gift, but it's a perfect present for college dorm rooms. Right now, this Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $899 @ B&H Photo (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's flagship, but at $100 off its an excellent pick for budget-minded Mac fans.