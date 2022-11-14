Apple Watch 8 just fell to lowest price ever in this early Black Friday deal

Some of the best early Black Friday deals are already pouring in and even though we are still a few weeks away from the main Black Friday event, products are dropping down to their lowest ever price. This includes newly released products as well like the Apple Watch Series 8 that has a deal on Walmart that is hard to miss.

The Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm/GPS) is on sale for $349 at Walmart (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price ever that we have seen for the wearable and will save you $50 on its regular price of $399.

This early Black Friday deal can only be accessed by Walmart Plus members right now but it will open to all as of 7 p.m. ET. The Apple Watch 8 deal applies to the 41mm GPS model and is available in all colors including Silver, Midnight, Starlight and (PRODUCT) RED. The watch comes with a sports band of the same color. 

The Apple Watch Series 8 is brand new and is already down to its lowest price ahead of Black Friday. This deal will save you $50 on the best Apple Watch (opens in new tab) on the market. The watch has advanced activity tracking sensors, an ECG monitor, always-on display and a new skin temperature sensor that informs cycle and sleep tracking. The watch also brings Apple's new safety features like crash detection.

Released a few months ago, the Apple Watch 8 brings many new features like a skin temperature sensor for period and sleep tracking, a new crash detection feature and the long awaited Apple Watch low power mode that can extend the battery life to an impressive 36 hours. 

The Apple Watch 8 has the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7 but it brings a larger screen with a clear edge-to-edge display. The screen is optimized for features like an always-on display, the new watchOS 9 faces and a QWERTY keyboard for sending messages. 

The Series 8 might not be as exciting as Apple’s more premium adventure watch — the Apple Watch Ultra — but if you’re not planning on taking your tech rock climbing or diving any time soon, it’s still the best Apple Watch to buy. 

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review we thought that the "the Series 8 is the sweet spot for upgrades for owners of the Apple Watch Series 4 or Series 5, or just anyone who wants a full-featured Watch experience." If you're planning to upgrade this is a good deal to consider that will bring you all the latest features at a discount.

You can also visit our Walmart Black Friday Deals live blog for other great deals on the hottest tech products.

