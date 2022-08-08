Amazon PS5 restock confirmed for today — expected time and how to get yours

Amazon has confirmed it will be holding a PS5 restock later today (Monday, August 8). This will be the retailer's first drop of Sony’s flagship gaming console in several weeks. And even better: you don’t need to be an Amazon Prime member to order to secure a PS5 in this restock.

News of this restock comes via Amazon’s own PS5 listing page (opens in new tab) which has been updated to include a note that reads: “Next wave of invites will be sent on 8/8/2022 to qualifying customers.” Often Amazon restocks are shrouded in mystery, so it’s refreshing to get confirmation directly from the retailer itself. While we don’t have a confirmed time, based on previous drops, we’d expect this Amazon PS5 restock to begin at around 1 p.m. ET.

Amazon PS5 restock (sign up for invites)

(opens in new tab) PS5: $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sony's flagship gaming machine, the PS5 is one of the most in-demand tech products currently available. For good reason: this powerful console boasts 4K visuals, an innovative DualSense controller, and a 4K Blu-ray drive.

(opens in new tab) PS5 Disc w/ Horizon Forbidden West: $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This bundle includes the PS5 Disc console and Horizon Forbidden West. In our Horizon Forbidden West review (opens in new tab), We called the Editor's Choice game an excellent sequel that delivers a thrilling open-world experience to fans of the original game. You can now register to buy this bundle.

It’s important to note that Amazon has now adopted an invitation system in order to distribute its PS5 stock. Amazon claims it has switched its restock process up in order "to ensure that as many genuine customers as possible can buy this high-demand item.” Essentially, you need to sign up ahead of time and then during a PS5 restock select customers will be invited to purchase a console via email.

There’s still time to register your interest to purchase a PS5 in today’s Amazon restock, but it’s important to note that Amazon doesn’t guarantee that every customer will receive an invite. But, as signing up doesn’t cost anything and only takes a few seconds, it’s well worth doing if you’re in the market for a brand new next-gen console.

If you are one of the lucky ones chosen, you’ll get an email with a link that’s valid for 72 hours. You’ll need to complete your purchase within this window, otherwise, you will lose your access to the restock. It’s also worth noting that Amazon is only taking registrations on the PS5 Disc console (either standalone or bundled with Horizon Forbidden West), there is currently no way to register to buy a PS5 Digital console.

If you don’t manage to score an invitation to this Amazon drop today, then make sure to bookmark our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest restock information and covers every major retailer. We can’t guarantee it’ll get you a PS5 console, but it’ll certainly make the task of scoring one a whole lot easier.

