Amazon Echo Show 5 is Black Friday cheap as it drops to lowest ever price

Huge savings on Amazon devices are a staple of any retail sales event. However, you don’t need to wait until Black Friday deals officially begin next month to score one of the best Alexa devices with a significant discount.

Right now, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is on sale for $34 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $50 off the Alexa-powered smart display and drops it down to a new lowest-ever price. This ranks as one of the best early Black Friday deals we’ve spotted. You can save even more if you purchase two Echo Show 5 devices and use coupon code "SHOW52PK" at checkout. This will drop the price of a two-pack by an additional $10, bringing the total to just $59.

The ideal smart home center piece, the Amazon Echo Show 5 crams a lot of features into a small package. Perfect as an alarm clock or a kitchen companion, you can watch videos, get news/weather updates, and take video calls in seconds. It's now at its lowest price ever price of just $34 in Amazon's early Black Friday sale.

The Echo Show 5 faces stiff competition in our ranking of the best Alexa devices, but it makes the cut thanks to its wealth of features and very reasonable price. In our Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) review we labeled the device a “compact and capable bedside smart display with a built-in camera and Alexa.”

This Amazon-brand device packs a 5.5-inch display and a 2MP camera. This combination makes it an ideal bedside device where it can function as an alarm clock, and can also be used to make video calls to your loved ones before bed. The 4-watt speaker is also useful for listening to a calming playlist before falling asleep or waking up to a news bulletin in the morning.

But the Echo Show 5 isn’t just a device for your bedside table, it can function in just about any room in the house. The kitchen is another place ideally suited for the Echo Show 5 as it can be used to create shopping lists, browse recipes or watch cooking videos. And you can do all this without needing to lift a finger via Alexa — especially handy when your hands are coated in flour while baking.

The Echo Show 5 comes in three colors — Charcoal, Glacier White and Deep Sea Blue — and all of them are available at this heavily reduced price. There is also a Kids Edition for your little ones, which is available in Chameleon Green. Right now, the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids Edition is on sale for $39 (opens in new tab), which is a sizeable drop from its full retail price of $94.

We’re expecting to see plenty more deals on Amazon devices throughout the Black Friday sales period, so make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide so you don’t miss a single all-time low price.