15 best early Amazon Black Friday deals you can get now

A fresh batch of Amazon Black Friday deals just went live. High on the list of new sales is Amazon's new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K Fire TV. The TV just came out last month and it's already on sale for just $599. This is the first time Amazon's TV is on sale and it's also the first QLED TV in Amazon's Omni Fire TV lineup.

Other noteworthy Black Friday deals that have caught my attention include the a big sale on Bowflex adjustable dumbbells and up top 50% off select Anova Sous Vide precision cookers. Amazon has been offering good preview deals so far, but in my opinion they've yet to offer that killer deal that no other retailer matches. That said, today's latest batch of deals is definitely turning up the dial.

One thing worth noting is that Amazon is relying on third-party merchants a lot when it runs out of stock on select devices. That's not a major issue, but in a few instances we've seen third-party merchants offering used/renewed items instead of new items. While the product page usually displays when an item is used, the print can be small, so be alert of your merchant when hitting that buy button.

Below you'll find the best Amazon Black Friday deals I've seen today.

Amazon Black Friday deals at a glance

Today's best Amazon Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV (4K): $49 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the 4K Chromecast with Google TV delivered those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great. This is not the lowest price we have seen, but it still makes a great deal at $39.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: $799 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Just released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for the first time for just $599. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

(opens in new tab) Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker: $219 $139 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Anova Precision Cooker can make any cut of beef, pork, chicken or fish exquisitely tender. Using a technique called sous vide (French for "under vacuum"), it gently heats up whatever you're cooking in a water bath. You'll need to vacuum seal your meat in a plastic bag and the Anova will do the rest of the work. The result is fork-tender deliciousness. Multiple models are up to 50% off (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell: $199 $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Bowflex SelectTech Kettlebell can be adjusted from 8 pounds to a maximum of 40 pounds with the click of a dial. Its compact design can also help you save space in your home gym. Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds. Other Bowflex exercise devices are up to 40% off (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Insignia 75" F30 Fire TV: $849 $549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

We named the Insignia F30 one of the best TVs under $500 (opens in new tab). Yet despite its price, it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. The giant 75-inch model is now at its lowest price ever. If you want to hit the sub-$500 price, the 55-inch model is on sale for $279 (opens in new tab) (was $449).

(opens in new tab) 11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): $799 $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The new 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's latest M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. This is the first major price cut we've seen on Apple's new tablet.

(opens in new tab) 8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021): $499 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Editor's Choice 2021 iPad mini features an all new thin-bezel design, a larger 8.3.inch Liquid Retina display, A15 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, and USB-C connectivity. It also works with the Apple Pencil 2. In our iPad mini 6 review (opens in new tab), we called it a perfect fit for anyone looking for a one-handed tablet experience for reading books or watching movies.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: $1,399 $896 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2/256GB): $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air M2 boasts a load of new features. It includes a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's new M2 w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. In our MacBook Air M2 review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice laptop an unbeatable combo of performance, design and battery life.

(opens in new tab) 10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2022): $599 $551 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other new features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. Heads up — It's been $519 before and we think its price could drop lower in the days to come.

(opens in new tab) Powerbeats Pro: $249 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Powerbeats Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds available, especially for those who are active. Not only does it sport long battery life and a comfortable fit, it seamlessly integrates with iPhones, in the same way that AirPods do. Save $70 right now, which isn't the lowest price but a good deal.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54 $34 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best streaming devices available. It offers snappy performance, 4K Ultra HD streaming at 60 fps with HDR, WiFi 6 support and includes an Alexa Voice Remote. Although, we do wish the Fire TV interface was a little lighter on the advertisements.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: $79 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently at its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: $129 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The JBL Flip 5 has dropped to a new all-time low price in Amazon's early Black Friday deals. This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12 hours battery life. It's one of the best speaker deals we've seen in recent months.