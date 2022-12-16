Amazon bundles Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 for $69 in this epic deal

Amazon are offering an epic bundle deal right now on its Echo Show devices. Two of the top smart displays on the market for the price of one? Yes please!

The Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) + Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids Edition (2nd Gen) bundle is $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. $69 is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Echo Show 8, so getting the Echo Show 5 Kids Edition with it at no extra cost is an absolute steal. This is one of the best deals around for those looking to expand their smart home setup.

(opens in new tab) Echo Show 8 + Echo Show 5 Kids Edition: was $224 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This deal gets you the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) at its lowest price ever, with the Echo Show 5 Kids Edition (2nd Gen) thrown in at no extra cost. The Amazon Echo Show 8 sports an 8-inch HD touchscreen display and a 13MP camera with auto-framing. The Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids Edition has a 2MP camera and 5.5-inch touchscreen. The Kids Edition comes with a year-long subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

We rank both the Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) and the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) among the best smart displays on the market. We also think the Echo Show 5 Kids Edition is the best smart display for children.

Both the Echo Show 8 and 5 can be used to listen to music, watch videos, and control your other smart home devices. Plus, you can use Alexa skills to check the time, weather, make to-do lists, and more. The Echo Show 8 and the Echo Show 5 include cameras, which means you and your kid can make video calls with friends and family. (Parental controls can be applied to the Echo Show 5 Kids Edition, so you're in full control of who your kid can contact, and what content they can see on the device.)

The Echo Show 5 Kids Edition comes with some extras that make it even better for little ones. First of all, you get a year of Amazon Kids+, a subscription service that gives access to thousands of kid-friendly videos, audiobooks, and games. As well as that, the Kids Edition device comes with a 2-year worry free guarantee, which means Amazon will replace it if it breaks.

We've mentioned that you can use your smart displays to video call friends, but you can also make calls to other Alexa devices in your house. Tired of yelling up to your kids' room to get them to come for dinner? Well, instead, you can just ring them on their Echo Show 5.

This deal offers great value for money, so we can't recommend it enough. Want more savings on Amazon hardware? Keep an eye on our Amazon deals coverage.