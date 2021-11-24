Hurry! This Instant Pot deal is 50% off at Amazon right now

Instant Pot multi cookers have revolutionized mealtimes, making them a sought-after purchase in this year’s Black Friday deals. While we've seen plenty of great offers in the best Instant Pot Black Friday deals, this incredible deal from Amazon has to be the best yet.
The Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is now $59 down from $119 at Amazon. That’s an incredible 51% reduction, making a saving of just over $60. It’s no surprise that this is a firm best seller on Amazon, and not likely to stick around.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: was $119 now $59 @ Amazon
For those after a good entry-level Instant Pot, this 6 quart Duo Plus cooker is ideal. With a saving of 17% off, this 9-in-1 pressure cooker is a rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer. It comes with 13 one-touch programs for quick meals and a handy sanitizer program for sterilizing bottles and utensils. It also includes a stainless steel steamer rack and sauteing pot.
The Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker is a multifunctional cooker that can do a wide range of impressive things in the kitchen. From slow cooking, pressure cooking, saute and steaming to making cakes and yoghurt. It even has a sterilizer option for baby bottles, jars and utensils if you want a more hygienic stream.
Another popular feature is its one-touch design, and you can choose from 15 convenient, pre-programs at just a press of a button. Whether you want hearty soup or broth or fancy a cake bake, the Instant Pot Duo Plus will do all the hard work for you. Its 6-quart bowl capacity is large enough to cook meals for up to six people, making it ideal for families.
In addition, it has a handy LCD display to show your settings, pressure and temperature indicators and cooking progress. What’s more, its sleek design and appeal makes it an attractive addition to any kitchen.
Considering this excellent price is such good value for money, it’s unlikely this Instant Pot Duo Plus Cooker will stick around. So make sure to grab this hot deal while it lasts.