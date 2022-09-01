AirPods Max just hit lowest price ever in Labor Day sale

Now that the long holiday weekend is just days away, Labor Day sales are really heating up. And Amazon is offering one of our favorite discounts of the season right now.

For a limited time, the Apple AirPods Max are on sale for $429 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $120 discount compared to the $549 full retail cost of the wireless headphones. This deal is available on all color options, apart from Space Gray (opens in new tab) which are slightly more expensive at $479.

This discount brings the AirPods Max back to its lowest ever price and is easily one of the best Apple deals we’ve seen in recent weeks.

The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, and 20-hour battery life to enable you to listen all day. This Labor Day deal drops the wireless headphones back to its lowest ever price.

We rank AirPods Max as one of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. These excellent cans compete with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Bose 700 thanks to remarkable audio quality and top-notch noise cancellation. When it comes to a premium audio experience you really cannot go wrong with AirPods Max.

In our AirPods Max review , we found that the wireless noise-cancelling headphones had a great combination of cushy comfort, pristine audio quality, and intuitive controls and seamless pairing with Apple devices. The 20-hour battery life will easily get you through a whole day on a single charge, and the inclusion of Apple’s Spatial Audio technology is an absolute game-changer for a more immersive listening experience.

We also really liked the luxurious design and the comfortable fit of the AirPods Max. Although the lack of an on/off switch continues to puzzle us, and the so-called Smart Case provides little to no protection. Thankfully a Tom’s Guide staffer has managed to find a solution to that particular problem.

The AirPods Max definitely doesn’t rank as a cheap audio option, but if you’re a heavy Apple user and want a premium set of over ear headphones then you should consider a purchase. And at $429, you’re getting a pretty fantastic deal on an easy-to-recommend set of wireless cans.

