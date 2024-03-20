Act fast! This Shark Navigator Lift-Away vacuum has a huge discount in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

When it comes to housework, the best vacuum cleaners can make all the difference for a powerful pick-up to remove dirt, dust and grime in no time.

And if you’re specifically on the hunt for a powerful, upright vacuum cleaner, the Amazon Big Spring Sale has plenty of great deals. For a limited- time only, the Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum is on sale for just $149. That's $70 off the original price and remarkable discount.

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FShark-Navigator-Professional-Anti-Allergy-NV360%2Fdp%2FB00JH98GR4%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $219 now $149 @ Amazon

The Shark NV360 is a powerful, bagless, upright vacuum that can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood floors with ease. It comes with a large, 0.9-quart capacity cup to capture debris, which can be easily removed to empty. It’s also lightweight and has swivel steering for ease of use. Best of all, this 2-in-1, upright vacuum cleaner comes with a lift-away function to transform it from an upright into a handheld to tackle those quick clean-ups. The Shark NV360 is recommended for pet hair pick-up, and comes with handy upholstery and crevice tools.

The Shark NV360 upright vacuum cleaner is an upgrade from the NV352, which came in at number one on our best vacuum cleaner guide. It rated highly for being the best overall vacuum cleaner, great for picking up everything. And as Homes editor, I’ve tested a few Shark Navigator Lift-Away upright vacuums in the past, and I have to say, it is one of my favorite vacuum cleaners.

Not only do they have excellent suction on both pile carpets and hard floors, but I like how versatile it was to convert from a standard, upright vacuum into a handheld at just the click of a button. What’s more, if you have pets, the Shark NV360 is powerful enough to pick up piles of hair and keep those areas spotless. And if you’re an allergy sufferer, the bagless NV360 also has a HEPA filter and an anti-allergy seal for keeping excess dust at bay. Its clever design, performance and convenience will make it a worthwhile investment.

So if you’re looking for one of the best upright vacuum cleaners, this Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum is a great deal to snap up. And at such a low price, it’s not likely to stick around — so you’d better grab it while it lasts!