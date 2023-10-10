Act fast! AirPods Pro 2 now their lowest ever price in Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are now well underway, meaning you can scoop up some huge discounts on the latest and greatest tech.

Yesterday, we saw the latest Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with USB-C drop to $199 at Amazon for early Prime Day deals. Now the AirPods Pro 2 have dropped again to $189 at Amazon, which is $60 off. This is the lowest we've ever seen the AirPods Pro 2, either in original Lightning or new USB-C guise.

Given the USB-C model only launched last month, this is an especially impressive discount. You'll want to pick up this deal while stocks last.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have made our list of the best noise cancelling earbuds since their launch and now, with the added functionality of USB-C and a few small upgrades, they're even better.

If you're weighing up the new AirPods Pro 2 (2023) versus AirPods Pro 2 (2022), know that there are only modest upgrades aside from the obvious extra functionality of USB-C charging. There's now lossless audio support, but only when using with the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset which hasn't yet launched.

There's a new audio architecture, which our audio editor Lee Dunkley felt provided a modest uptick in audio performance, although admitted this could be the power of suggestion. As such, if you already have a set of the original AirPods Pro 2, you probably won't want to upgrade for audio fidelity reasons.

We love the AirPods Pro 2, either in Lightning or USB-C guise, calling them "the pinnacle of Apple technology", and think they're easily the best noise cancelling earbuds for iPhone users.

Don't forget to stay with Tom's Guide over the next few days to hear about the best Prime Day deals on tech.