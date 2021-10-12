65-inch 4K Fire TV crashes to $499 in early Black Friday TV sale

We expect to see some epic Black Friday TV deals in the weeks to come. However, if you can't wait till November and need a new TV now, Amazon has a killer deal that merits your attention.

For a limited time, you can get the Insignia 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for $499.99. That's $200 off and one of the best TV deals of the year.

Insignia 65" 4K Fire TV: was $699 now $499 @ Amazon

Save $200 on this excellent, affordable 4K smart TV from Insignia. The display looks fantastic and even supports HDR (HDR10) for vibrant colors. You also get Alexa support for voice control and access to all the major streaming services. Best Buy offers the same price. View Deal

In our Insignia 4K Fire TV Edition review , we named the Insignia F30 one of the best 4K bargains available and one of the best Fire TVs you can buy. The TV also holds a spot in our best TV guide.

Out of the box, the TV produces a sharp picture, though we definitely recommend tweaking the TV's settings to get rid of some oversaturated colors. Its Fire TV OS means you'll be able to run the best streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus straight from your TV. Meanwhile, Alexa support lets you control the TV via voice commands using the voice remote.

