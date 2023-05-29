5 Memorial Day deals I’d buy today — $1,100 off LG C2 OLED, iPad Air for $499 and more

Memorial Day sales are officially here, and there are some awesome deals on show... as well as quite a few stinkers. I cover deals for a living for Tom's Guide, so I'm dedicated to finding sales that are truly worth your money.

That being said, I've compiled five deals that have me seriously tempted this holiday weekend. All these products are highly recommended by Tom's Guide and are currently at all-time low prices, so there's no better time to buy than now.

If you want the ultimate TV, the LG 65-inch C2 OLED for $1,394 at Woot is the absolute best TV deal I've seen so far this year. Several Tom's Guide staff members have bought and love the LG C2 OLED, and it's a seriously tempting purchase now that it's been discounted more than $1,100.

As a hobbyist artist, my iPad is an invaluable tool. I've been using my 6th-Gen iPad for about five years, but now I have my eye on the iPad Air (2022) for $499 at Amazon. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and boosted performance from the M1 chip the iPad Air offers would be a serious upgrade. It's at its lowest price ever right now, too.

Top Memorial Day sales today

LG 65" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,394 @ Woot

Lowest price: The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Woot. We named this stunning television the best TV on the market right now. It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. By comparison, Amazon has it for $1,596.

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $374 @ Amazon

Lowest price: In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we called this the best cheap phone you can buy right now. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens. This is the lowest price ever for the Samsung Galaxy A54.

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $189 @ Micro Center

Lowest price: The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. Amazon offers these AirPods for $199.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. This $50 discount at Amazon drops the headphones back down to their lowest price ever.