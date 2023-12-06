21 best gifts for coffee lovers 2023 — deals on coffee makers, espresso machines and accessories

There's only a few weeks to go until Christmas, and as it is every year, we’re spending hours and even days searching for the perfect gifts. The trouble is, our loved ones inevitably get more difficult to buy for. And with budgets tighter than usual, the task of picking out presents can become all the more challenging, even if you steer clear of these 7 mistakes to avoid when buying holiday gifts .

If you know your loved one is a fan of coffee, you’ve come to the right place. To take the hard work off your hands, we’ve rounded up 21 of the best gifts for coffee lovers. With ideas for festive brew flavors, fresh mugs for the cabinet, or even the best coffee makers , there’s something here for everyone.

We’ve even sorted these coffee gift ideas by budget, so you can avoid overspending. Whether you want ideas for $5, $50 or $100, these are the best gifts for coffee lovers you can find right now.

Best gifts for under $20

Lavazza + Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Blend Ground Coffee Medium Roast: now $10 @ Amazon

A great stocking filler for a coffee lover has to be festive coffee. You can get all kinds of holiday-inspired brews from a range of brands, but we particularly like this medium roast ground coffee blend from Lavazza. With toasted almonds and warm spices infused into the flavor and aroma, it will leave you feeling... well, festive. You get 10.5 oz of ground coffee per bag.

Keurig - My K-Cup Universal Reusable Filter MultiStream Technology: was $15 now $8 @ Best Buy

For an eco-conscious Christmas present, those who already own a Keurig coffee machine will love the reusable K-Cup. As you might have guessed, you fill this K-Cup with ground coffee of your choice, and then run it through a compatible Keurig machine for a fresh brew. This saves single-use K-Cup packaging from landfill and it’s dishwasher-safe too.

Starbucks eGift Card: now $10 @ Starbucks

If you’re shopping for someone who loves Starbucks, why not get them something you know they will use? A Starbucks eGift card lets you budget for exactly how much you want to spend, plus if the giftee regularly buys hot drinks on their commute, it will inevitably save them money, too. There’s a whole host of holiday designs to choose from, and you can choose to add $10, $25, $50, $100 or a custom value.

Le Creuset Noël Collection Mug: was $24 now $19 @ Le Creuset

For a premium gift at a great price, we recommend this festive mug from Le Creuset. There are several designs to choose from, including Christmas Tree, Snowman, Santa Claus, Reindeer, Elf, Rudolph and Santa’s Sleigh — each of which feature a gold illustration on white glazed stoneware. It’s a great addition for those who collect the iconic colored Le Creuset mugs.

Stanley Stay Hot Camp Mug: now $23 @ Amazon

If your loved one enjoys taking their coffee to-go, then this is a great gift. As the name suggests, this Stanley travel coffee cup is mug-shaped with a traditional handle on the side, giving it a compact design — ideal for sipping a cup of Joe by the fire. It will keep coffee hot for 90 minutes after brewing, thanks to the double-wall vacuum insulation, and it’s dishwasher-safe too.

Best gifts for under $50

Keurig K-Cup Whirl Carousel: was $36 now $29 @ Amazon

Keep your K-Cups neat and organized with the Keurig Whirl Carousel. It can hold up to 49 pods and offers 360-degree rotation. It features a wood base with matte black metal accents. It's the perfect sidekick to any Keurig machine.

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker: was $66 now $33 @ Amazon

At 50% off, this is a great deal for a French press coffee maker. With a stainless steel frame and glass exterior, this Bodum design looks premium, but it can still hold plenty, thanks to the 1.5 liter, or 51 oz capacity. That gives you enough for eight cups at a time. The glass, plunger and filter are all dishwasher-safe, but the frame and lid does need to be hand washed. This is a great price for a quality brand.

Aeropress Original Coffee Press: now $39 @ Amazon

While it’s currently not reduced, the Aeropress still makes for an affordable and great holiday gift. With one of these, you can manually press a full-bodied and rich coffee in a matter of minutes. All you need to do is add ground coffee with water to the device and stir, then wait for a few minutes, and finally, gently press the plunger to dispense your coffee. The results are delicious and grit-free.

Signature Cream and Sugar Set: was $55 now $44 @ Le Creuset

If your loved one takes cream and sugar with their coffee, then this could be the perfect gift. This attractive stoneware cream and sugar set comes in a range of Le Creuset colors, ranging from White and Oyster to Cerise, although the discount is currently only available on Deep Teal. It’s dishwasher-safe and comes with a 10-year warranty. Plus, it’s bound to impress any guests.

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

The K-Express boasts a compact design and provides the basics of what you need, including three cup sizes (6, 8 and 10 oz) as well as a 36 oz removable water tank, giving you a three cup capacity. It's now down to just $49 with this deal, which is shockingly cheap.

Best gifts for under $100

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This compact Keurig coffee maker won't take up much space on the counter, but still delivers a cup of Joe quickly. It can brew 6-12 ounces from the press of a button, although keep in mind it only holds one cup of water, so you will need to refill the tank regularly. It's available in a variety of colors including rose, oasis, black and red. Read our full Keurig K-Mini review.

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

Ideal for an apartment or home office, this single-serve coffee maker can brew 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cups of your favorite beverage in under a minute. It features a 36-ounce removable water reservoir and it utilizes Keurig's K-Cup pods.

Keurig Standalone Frother: was $79 now $62 @ Amazon

Upgrade a Keurig machine with the Keurig Standalone Frother. The device offers two settings: hot frothing (for lattes and cappuccinos) or cold frothing (for iced lattes and cappuccinos). A great purchase if your loved one's coffee machine lacks a milk frother or steam wand.

OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

For someone who prefers to grind their own coffee from scratch, we recommend this coffee grinder from OXO. It features 15 grind settings to suit different kinds of beverages, plus it will remember your last setting to keep things simple. Simply turn the dial to run it for up to 30 seconds at a time. The container holds up to 12 oz of coffee beans, which is generous. This is one of the best coffee grinders , in our opinion.

Nespresso Capsules OriginalLine, Espresso Variety Pack: now $81 @ Amazon

A great gift for Nespresso fans is the Nespresso Variety Pack of Original capsules. It contains classic flavors, including Vivalto Lungo, Volluto and Capriccio. With 10 sleeves in total, it's a great way to introduce someone to the line of flavors. You can save 10% if you subscribe as well.

Best gifts over $100

DeLonghi Nespresso Vertuo Plus: was $169 now $115 @ Amazon

This machine makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes from single/double espresso shots to 5-ounce and 8-once cups of coffee. It's designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only. It's a great price for a fantastic Christmas gift.

Cuisinart Coffee Maker SS-16: was $199 now $133 @ Amazon

CHEAPEST EVER PRICE! Whether you want to brew a single cup of coffee or a full carafe, this Cuisinart machine can facilitate. It can pour 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12-oz from a single pod, as well as up to 12 cups via the glass carafe. Useful functions include a Bold setting to increase flavor, and Over Ice for optimal settings when making iced coffee. You can even adjust the water temperature for the carafe. It’s now the cheapest it’s ever been.

Keurig K-Café Single Serve Coffee Latte & Cappuccino Maker: was $189 now $151 @ Keurig

If you want a coffee machine with a built-in milk frother, look no further than this deal. As the winning model from our tests, the Keurig K-Café is both easy and convenient to use, with quick brewing times. It can dispense 4 cup sizes including 6, 8, 10 and 12 oz and there’s the option to brew a shot or strong coffee for a more concentrated flavor. It’s quick and effective at steaming milk too, taking less than two minutes. If you want to save even more, you can opt for a Starter Kit subscription alongside, which brings the price down to $94. Check out our full Keurig K-Cafe review .

Price check: $164 @ Amazon

Breville Nespresso Pixie: was $229 now $165 @ Amazon

If your loved one is tight for space, this could make for a great present. While it may be small, this one-touch machine can rustle up a delicious espresso or lungo. It can also heat up in just 25 seconds so you're ready to go, and the foldable cup support comes in handy. A great offer not to be missed — especially with the included Nespresso pod starter pack.

Café Smart Drip 10-Cup Coffee Maker with WiFi: was $299 now $229 @ Amazon

For a sophisticated and modern design, you can now get this Café coffee maker with a $70 discount, bringing it down to just $229. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can adjust the temperature and strength of the coffee precisely, or set it to automatically brew when you want based on your preferred settings. You can use voice control too via Alexa and Google Home.