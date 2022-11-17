19 best Amazon Black Friday deals now — $39 Fire tablet, $50 off Pixel Watch and more

November 25 will be here in the blink of an eye. But you don't have to wait till then to shop Black Friday deals. Although Amazon has confirmed its "official" Black Friday sales will start on Thanksgiving Day, the retailer is already offering exceptional deals right now.

If you're an Apple fan, the 10.2-inch iPad (2021) is now on sale for $269, which is its lowest price ever. If that's still too high for your budget, the new Amazon Fire 7 Tablet 2022 is on sale for just $39. That's the cheapest price we've seen for this new budget tablet. (You'll find links to these deals below).

No one likes buyer's remorse, so we're picking deals we think are great buys right now. That means they're at their lowest price ever or not likely to significantly drop in price in the coming days. For more deals, make sure to also read our Black Friday deals live blog and Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (2022): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The new Fire 7 Tablet is now on sale. In our Amazon Fire 7 2022 review, we said it's a super-affordable tablet for streaming video on trips or during your commute. Steer clear if you put performance over price, but as far as budget tablets go — this is as inexpensive as they get, even more so now that it just hit its lowest price ever.

Google Pixel Watch: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Google's first smartwatch is on sale for the first time. In our Google Pixel Watch review, we said its good looks, smart software, and its Fitbit-based fitness tracking features make it a strong first-generation device. It's now on sale at its lowest price ever.

Ninja 4qt Air Fryer: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

This Ninja air fryer lets you fry and dehydrate foods to create quick snacks. The 4qt air fryer may not have a huge capacity, but it's extremely powerful.

10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a new 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. Alternatively, B&H Photo has the iPad 2022 on sale for $399 ($50 off).

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of the best wireless headphones on the market. They're no longer Sony's flagships, but in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review we found they offer remarkable noise-cancelling, superior sound quality, and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled). This is their lowest price ever, so there's no reason not to pick up a pair.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $50 now $24 @ Amazon

50% off! If you streaming stick is stuck on regular HD, it's time to upgrade on the cheap. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K offers Ultra HD resolution along with Dolby Vision support for the best picture, and you get improved speed and Wi-Fi range. We also like the included voice remote for controlling your TV. It's our top pick in our list of the best streaming devices you can buy.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

If you want the latest tech in your video doorbell, look no further than the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. It features advanced motion detection, an FHD camera, and built-in Alexa greetings. While hardwiring to your existing doorbell will be required, this is a great value. Note that this is the original model; a newer Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is available, though it costs $259.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently at its lowest price ever.

Fire TV sale: smart TVs from $79 @ Amazon

Amazon's line of Fire TVs gives you easy access to Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, and more. In addition, all TVs come with an Alexa voice remote, which lets you operate your TV via voice commands. Currently, Amazon is cutting the price of its Fire TVs to as low as $79. While some of the cheaper models are 720p sets (suitable for home offices or children's rooms), they're all smart TVs and they all include Alexa remotes.

AirPods w/ Standard Case: was $159 now $89 @ Amazon

Apple's classic AirPods are on sale for just $89. Although they're no longer Apple's flagship earbuds, the classic AirPods are still great offering solid audio quality and seamless connectivity with your Apple devices thanks to their H1 chip.

Fitbit Charge 5: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The best fitness tracker overall is now on sale at its lowest price ever. The Charge 5 has a color touchscreen and is loaded with great features including built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG). We named it the best Fitbit you can buy out of the company's entire range of trackers.

Apple TV 4K (2021): was $179 now $99 @ Amazon

The Apple TV supports high-frame-rate HDR streaming as well as support for multiple users. There's also an A12 Bionic chip for snappy performance, but it's the new remote that we like the most. It retains touch and gestures but adds actual buttons as well as an intuitive jog wheel that recalls the old iPods of yore.

Coway Airmega True HEPA Air Purifier: was $229 now $181 @Amazon

One of the best air purifiers we've tested is on sale at Amazon. It suits smaller rooms up to 361 sq. ft., but don't let its size fool you; it still comes with three fan speeds as well as an eco setting and an ionizing function. There's also a useful air quality indicator light on top and a handy timer function too (one, four, or eight hours). It's a great price for a top performer.

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $469 now $249 @ Amazon

Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale, and the 50-inch model has dropped to its lowest ever price of $249. The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control).

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell: was $549 now $349 @ Amazon

These adjustable dumbbells adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds, in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds. They're easy to adjust between sets, have a comfortable rubberized grip, and come with some handy storage trays, complete with a safety strap.

Amazon 65" Omni 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $549 @ Amazon

Just released in October, Amazon's new Omni 4K QLED Fire TV is on sale for the first time for just $549. Unlike the 2021 model which used LED-LCD technology, this 2022 revamp sports a QLED display, which should give it a wider color gamut and uptick in brightness/contrast. It features HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ Adaptive/Dolby Vision IQ support, full array local dimming, and four HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1 with eARC). You also get Alexa support baked in.

MacBook Air (256GB/M1): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Despite being a previous-gen machine, the MacBook Air M1 is still one of the best laptops around. It features Apple's blazing fast M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and this 256GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB): was $1,199 now $938 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) is our pick for the best Android phone you can buy right now. That's because its builds on the solid groundwork of its predecessor. It sports a refreshed design, an improved display, a better chipset and an improved camera. The battery life could be better, and the drop in RAM is disappointing, but overall this is a smartphone worthy of its Ultra moniker.