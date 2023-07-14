11 epic Prime Day deals that are still on sale — get them while you still can

Amazon has officially put a lid on Prime Day. However, that doesn't mean all deals are over. Retailers are now turning their attention to back to school sales with big discounts on laptops, monitors, and all things school related.

Many of these deals will last through the summer, but the catch is that unlike Prime Day — you don't know when a great back to school sale will go live. I have over 10 years of experience covering retail holidays, so I've scanned multiple retailers today to find the best post Prime Day and early back to school sales available. From 4K TVs to college friendly laptops, here are the best sales as we close out the week of Prime Day.

Sling TV: $25 off first month @ Sling

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service that offers flexibility and lots of customization. For a limited time, new Sling subscribers get $25 off their first month. You can sign up for Sling Orange ($40/month) or Sling Blue ($45/month) — or a combination of both packages ($60/month). After discount, prices for the first month are $15, $20, or $35, respectively. In our Sling TV review, we called the Editor's Choice service a cheap and flexible option for cord-cutters.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The Keurig K-Mini accepts K-Cup branded coffee pods to brew 6- or 12-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot cocoa quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's super compact and excels at its one function — brewing a pod of coffee. Make sure to click the on-page coupon to get it for $59, which is just $10 shy of its Black Friday all-time price low.

Great alternative: Ninja Coffee Maker CE251 for $69 @ Amazon

Samsung monitor sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

Amazon has over 30 Samsung monitors still on sale. The sale includes gaming monitors, curved monitors, 4K monitors, and mainstream/all-purpose monitors. After discount, prices start as low was $99.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ Amazon

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially-licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal accessory if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once. Even better, it's now at its lowest price ever.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB): was $239 now $179 @ Amazon

The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB) is still selling at its lowest price ever. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s, plus it can achieve 1,400K random read input/output operations per second. It also comes with an optional heatsink with RGB lighting, which could come in handy if you're building your own gaming PC with a transparent panel.

Price check: $179 @ Samsung | $179 @ Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This ties a deal I saw from two years ago as the lowest price ever.

Great alternative: MacBook Air M2 for $999 @ B&H Photo