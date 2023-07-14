11 epic Prime Day deals that are still on sale — get them while you still can

Amazon has officially put a lid on Prime Day. However, that doesn't mean all deals are over. Retailers are now turning their attention to back to school sales with big discounts on laptops, monitors, and all things school related.
Many of these deals will last through the summer, but the catch is that unlike Prime Day — you don't know when a great back to school sale will go live. I have over 10 years of experience covering retail holidays, so I've scanned multiple retailers today to find the best post Prime Day and early back to school sales available. From 4K TVs to college friendly laptops, here are the best sales as we close out the week of Prime Day.
Sling TV: $25 off first month @ Sling
Sling TV is an affordable live TV service that offers flexibility and lots of customization. For a limited time, new Sling subscribers get $25 off their first month. You can sign up for Sling Orange ($40/month) or Sling Blue ($45/month) — or a combination of both packages ($60/month). After discount, prices for the first month are $15, $20, or $35, respectively. In our Sling TV review, we called the Editor's Choice service a cheap and flexible option for cord-cutters.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
The Keurig K-Mini accepts K-Cup branded coffee pods to brew 6- or 12-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot cocoa quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill. In our Keurig K-Mini review, we said it's super compact and excels at its one function — brewing a pod of coffee. Make sure to click the on-page coupon to get it for $59, which is just $10 shy of its Black Friday all-time price low.
Great alternative: Ninja Coffee Maker CE251 for $69 @ Amazon
TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy
Best Buy still has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room, guest room, or dorm). However, the sale also includes larger sets. Not sure which TV to get? The Toshiba 50" 4K Fire TV is on sale for just $249. Check other retailers: from $64 @ Amazon
Samsung monitor sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon
Amazon has over 30 Samsung monitors still on sale. The sale includes gaming monitors, curved monitors, 4K monitors, and mainstream/all-purpose monitors. After discount, prices start as low was $99.
Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card: was $219 now $149 @ Amazon
The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially-licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal accessory if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once. Even better, it's now at its lowest price ever.
Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB): was $239 now $179 @ Amazon
The Samsung 990 Pro SSD (2TB) is still selling at its lowest price ever. This PCIe 4.0 M.2 storage device is PS5 compatible and packs seriously impressive speeds. Samsung's new SSD offers a sequential read speed of 7,450 MB/s and a write speed of 6,900 MB/s, plus it can achieve 1,400K random read input/output operations per second. It also comes with an optional heatsink with RGB lighting, which could come in handy if you're building your own gaming PC with a transparent panel.
Price check: $179 @ Samsung | $179 @ Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $299 @ Amazon
The Bose QC 45 offer enhanced active noise cancellation, better sound, and longer battery life than their predecessors. In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we said they're a no brainer for Bose fans who want to swap out their older QC headphones for something more modern, or shoppers who want first-class Bose noise cancellation at a cheaper price than the premium Bose 700.
10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern table.
Price check: $399 @ Best Buy | $449 @ Walmart
Samsung Galaxy A54: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon
The Galaxy A54 is the best budget smartphone you can buy. In our Samsung Galaxy A54 review, we said it offers solid battery life, a bright and colorful display, and an improved main camera that's great when the lights are low. It features a 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Rear camera lenses include a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 5MP macro (f/2.4). On the front you'll find a 32MP (f/2.2) lens.
Price check: $449 @ Best Buy | free w/ trade-in @ Samsung
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This ties a deal I saw from two years ago as the lowest price ever.
Great alternative: MacBook Air M2 for $999 @ B&H Photo
Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,649 now $1,099 @ Best Buy
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. Underneath its sleek casing, you'll find a Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and an RTX 3060 GPU. It also packs a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It's a great pick for newcomers to the world of PC gaming and veterans alike.