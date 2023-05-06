10 best early Memorial Day sales this weekend: OLED TVs, mattresses and more

Memorial Day will be here in a few weeks, but Memorial Day sales are already underway. This weekend in particular is shaping up to be a great one for deals, with some huge reductions on popular products.

Whether you're looking for a new OLED TV, upgrading to a new mattress or pick up a new iPhone, here are the best early Memorial Day sales I've found for this weekend.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 48" OLED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $872 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

We named this stunning television the best TV on the market. It combines exceptional OLED picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are on sale, but the 48-inch model just got an additional price cut. By comparison, Best Buy offers it for $899 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This is their lowest price ever. By comparison, Amazon has them for $229 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) packs Alexa functionality and a great speaker into a compact shell. The addition of the LED clock display makes it our favorite Alexa speaker. We also love the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has it all. It packs a 6.8-inch AMOLED 3088 x 1440 display, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and dual 10MP telephoto lenses with up to 10x optical zoom. In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we called it one of the best phones you can buy right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 8 (41mm/GPS): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Apple Watch 8 sports a new skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with new advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down.

(opens in new tab) Siena Mattress: was $699 now $399 @ Siena (opens in new tab)

$399 queen mattress! The Siena Mattress is a very affordable memory foam mattress from the same company behind Nectar and DreamCloud. Its medium-firmness feel should suit most sleepers and we like that it has five layers of memory foam and polyfoam, with a breathable cover to help you sleep cooler at night. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review, we said it offers excellent temperature regulation, superb edge support, and low motion transfer for a very low price. As part of its mattress sale — Siena is offering the twin for $199 (was $499), whereas the queen is $399 (was $699). You also get a 180-night trial with free shipping and returns.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: up to $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon is taking up to $800 off the iPhone 14 with trade-in and select 5G unlimited plans. Plus, if you're switching from a competing carrier you'll get a $200 eGift card. Alternatively, you can get a free iPad (9th gen) and Apple Watch SE (2022) with your iPhone purchase. Note that both devices would need separate data plans.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia 50" X80K 4K TV: was $699 now $548 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony Bravia X80K TV was already an excellent entry-level 4K set, and at this discounted price it's now an even better value. It packs solid picture quality with low input lag and an excellent Google TV interface. It's not an audio powerhouse, but it's an excellent pick if you're looking for a good TV at a relatively modest price.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14" (M1 Pro/1TB): was $2,499 now $1,998 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's powerful M1 Pro chip with 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine and more memory bandwidth than the previous M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display. Other specs include 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe charging.