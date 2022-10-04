FAQs

What are Western Digital coupon codes? From external hard drives to USB flash drives, Western Digital coupon codes can help save you money on all of your storage needs. When available, Western Digital coupon codes can be entered during the final stage of checkout.

Should I become a Western Digital member? Western Digital offers a free membership program that offers various perks. Members enjoy free shipping, early access to products, special member-only discounts, and easy returns. You can sign up via the Western Digital website (opens in new tab).

Does Western Digital offer free shipping? Western Digital offers free standard shipping on orders priced $25 or more. However, Western Digital Store members receive free standard shipping on all eligible orders.

What is Western Digital's return policy? Western Digital offers a 30-day money back guarantee. Keep in mind that the Western Digital Store doesn't issue credit for costs incurred in shipping a returned item. However, if a Return Merchandise Authorization is granted, you'll receive a pre-paid shipping label for your return.

Does Western Digital offer a student discount? Western Digital offers a student and teacher discount that takes 15% off all products. You'll need to register and confirm your status using Youth Discount. The Western Digital coupon can't be combined with other coupons or promotions. You can learn more about the discount via the Western Digital Student/Teacher discount page (opens in new tab).

What is the Western Digital senior discount? Western Digital offers senior (55 years or older) a 15% discount on all products. You'll need to register and confirm your status using Senior Discount. The Western Digital coupon can't be combined with other coupons or promotions. You can learn more about the discount via the Western Digital senior discount page (opens in new tab).

What is the Western Digital Easy Recycle program? The Western Digital Easy Recycle program is the company's effort to combat climate change. Consumers who safely dispose of NAS systems and internal or external HDDs/SSDs will receive a 15% discount on their next purchase of $50 or more made at the Western Digital Store. Note: Western Digital will recycle devices from any manufacturer, not just Western Digital. You can learn more about the initiative via the Western Digital website (opens in new tab).

How do I contact Western Digital customer service? Western Digital offers a very thorough support database. However, if you prefer to speak to someone over the phone you can reach Western Digital via their Contact Us (opens in new tab) page. Additionally, you can call Western Digital weekdays from 8 a.m. PT to 7 p.m. PT or weekends from 8 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT at 800-275-4932.

Western Digital hints and tips

Western Digital coupon codes are a great way to save money, but there are other ways to save:

Recycle your old drive: Consumers who recycle their NAS systems or HDDs/SSDs at Western Digital will receive a 15% discount on their next purchase of $50 or more made at the Western Digital Store. You can recycle drives from any manufacturer.

Take advantage of annual sales: Like many retailers, you'll see annual Western Digital sales during the holidays. Retailers like Best Buy, Newegg, Amazon, and Walmart tend to offer the best deals.

Shop Western Digital deals: The Western Digital website has a section dedicated to weekly deals. Products on sale vary from portable SSDs to gaming-oriented hard drives. You can browse the latest offers via the Western Digital website (opens in new tab) .

Sign up for the newsletter: When you sign up for the WD newsletter, you'll get first dibs on specials and promos. You'll also get 10% off your next qualifying purchase.

How to use Western Digital coupon codes

Western Digital coupon codes can be entered when viewing your shopping cart. Below the "Estimated Total" you'll find a field labeled "Coupon code." Manually enter your Western Digital coupon code in the field and click "Apply" to activate your savings. Your discount will be immediately reflected in your shopping cart.

What are the best Western Digital devices?

WD Black P50: The P50 is one of the best PS5 external hard drives on the market. It features a stylish, durable design and very quick transfer speeds. It had the fastest PS4 transfer speeds of any storage drive we tested, as well as the second-fastest PS5 transfer speeds. The P50 copied Returnal from the PS5 in only 7 minutes and 2 seconds, and Mass Effect Andromeda in a best-in-class 2:04. Mass Effect Andromeda also loaded up in 36 seconds, three seconds faster than the PS5 itself could manage. It costs $139 for the 500GB model or $359 for the 2TB model.

WD Black P10: Like the P50, the P10 is also one of the best external PS5 drives on the market. We like it because it strikes a nice balance between price and performance. While the P10 isn't exactly cheap, it also doesn't cost all that much money for a whopping 5TB of storage space. It costs $89 for the 2TB model, $129 for the 4TB, or $149 for the 5TB drive.

WD My Book: The WD My Book is overall the best external hard drive you can buy. It offers hardware-based 256-bit AES encryption and WD Backup software, and it gives you 4TB of HDD space for about $100. Plus, capacities up to 18TB are available. It's bulky, but it's fast and inexpensive, which makes it our top recommendation.

WD My Passport SSD: This speedy, portable drive measures just 3.9 x 2.2 x 0.4 inches. It has a shiny ridged surface and comes in your choice of five snazzy colors: blue, gold, gray, red, and silver. The drice zoomed through all of our performance tests, which makes it one of our top picks when you need a reliable and portable SSD.

WD Elements Portable External Drive: The WD Elements holds the top spot in our list of the best external hard drives for PS4 and Xbox One. This drive is a jack of all trades and the drive we recommend to anyone looking to expand the storage of their console. It's not the most ground breaking design, but it's reliable and affordable.