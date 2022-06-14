Squarespace offers four unique pricing plans. You can see a complete breakdown of what each pricing plan offers (opens in new tab) on the Squarespace website, but the packages are: Personal, Business, Basic Commerce and Advanced Commerce.

All of the packages come with some basic necessities such as a free custom domain, SEO tools to boost your site's visibility, SSL Security and access to a range of templates.

Personal ($19 per month/$168 annually) is perfect for anyone looking to create a portfolio or hobbyist sites. Meanwhile, Business ($33/$276) is designed for companies seeking to give customers information about their services via a professional-looking website.

The two commerce packages are for anyone looking to set up an online store. Depending on the volume of products you have available and the number of orders you expect to deal with, you can opt for either a Basic ($36/$324) or Advanced ($65/$588) plan.