What are Squarespace promo codes
Squarespace promo codes are coupons that can lower the price of website hosting, domain registration and email support services. When available, Squarespace promo codes can offer a whole range of discounts and offers. These digital vouchers are usually easy to activate. However, some of them will require you to be a creating a fresh Squarespace account.
Where can I find Squarespace codes that work?
Squarespace promo codes can be found across the internet on any given day of the week. The website hoster is especially known for partnering up with content creators and influencers to offer exclusive discounts to their followers and viewers. You will also find some of the best Squarespace codes that are currently active on this page.
What pricing plans does Squarespace offer
Squarespace offers four unique pricing plans. You can see a complete breakdown of what each pricing plan offers (opens in new tab) on the Squarespace website, but the packages are: Personal, Business, Basic Commerce and Advanced Commerce.
All of the packages come with some basic necessities such as a free custom domain, SEO tools to boost your site's visibility, SSL Security and access to a range of templates.
Personal ($19 per month/$168 annually) is perfect for anyone looking to create a portfolio or hobbyist sites. Meanwhile, Business ($33/$276) is designed for companies seeking to give customers information about their services via a professional-looking website.
The two commerce packages are for anyone looking to set up an online store. Depending on the volume of products you have available and the number of orders you expect to deal with, you can opt for either a Basic ($36/$324) or Advanced ($65/$588) plan.
Are Squarespace websites compatible with third-party extensions?
Squarespace's website builder tool offers a range of templates, and many of these are compatible with a wide variety of third-party extensions. These include Mailchimp integration for personalized marketing and Easyship which simplifies your shipping and returns system. These are just two of the dozens of extensions supported by Squarespace, you can see the complete list here (opens in new tab).
Squarespace hints and tips
In addition to Squarespace coupon codes, there are various other ways to save money when subscribing to Squarespace:
- Pay annually: All of Squarespace's pricing plans are cheaper when you commit to a year upfront. For example, the most popular package, Business, costs $33 per month but drops to $23 per month when you pay annually.
- Select the right plan: Speaking of Squarespace pricing plans, make sure you pick the right one for you. For example, if you just want a place to showcase your artwork or creative writing then you don't need the commerce features that come with the more pricey packages. Get the plan that makes the most sense for your needs.
- Hire an Expert: This tip won't save you money, but it will save you something far more valuable: time. Squarespace offers the opportunity to Hire an Expert (opens in new tab) to build your site for you. They will bring a whole load of expertise to ensure that your website stands out.
How to use Squarespace promo codes
Squarespace promo codes can be entered during the checkout process after creating an account and selecting the pricing package that best fits your website requirements. Remember that some codes can only be redeemed by a brand new account. If you already have a Squarespace website you may not be able to take advantage of every coupon code out there.
About Squarespace
Squarespace is a website creation and hosting company based out of New York City. Founded in 2004, Squarespace initially offered blog hosting before expanding its tools to allow users to build both personal and professional websites.Today, Squarespace helps thousands of businesses promote themselves and even enables them to sell products directly to customers online. With a range of packages and plans available, whatever type of website you're looking to create Squarespace will offer everything you need. Even better, its design tools are extremely simple and intuitive. There are no complex coding or computer science skills required, Squarespace uses an accessible drag-and-drop interface that can make slick websites in just seconds.
Rory is a Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on deals, gaming and streaming. When he’s not scouring retailers for PS5 restock or writing hot takes on the latest gaming hardware and streaming shows, he can be found attending music festivals and being thoroughly disappointed by his terrible football team.