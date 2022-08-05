FAQs

What are McAfee promo codes? McAfee promo codes can be used to lower the price of McAfee software. However, it's worth nothing that the McAfee website doesn't accept coupon codes. That said, there are other ways to save on McAfee products. Likewise, other authorized retailers could offer McAfee promo codes for their customers.

What are the most popular McAfee products? McAfee has a wide range of plans/products for consumers, families, and businesses. Some of the company's most popular software includes:

McAfee Total Protection: Provides premium security including antivirus protection, secure VPN, identity monitoring, protection score, and personal data cleanup.

McAfee Antivirus: Protects your data and devices from online threats. It includes a firewall, password manager, file shredder, identity monitoring, and more.

McAfee VPN: Securely browse, bank, and shop online. McAfee VPN protects your personal data, credit card info, and identity when browsing online. The smart VPN automatically turns on when you need it.

McAfee PC Optimizer: Keep your PC running smooth with McAfee's PC Optimizer. It boosts your system's performance by decluttering your PC and removing unnecessary files, programs, extensions, and more. It unlocks system resources to keep your machine running like new.

Where can I find McAfee deals? Since there are no McAfee promo codes you can use on the McAfee website, one of the best ways to save on McAfee software is via the McAfee website itself. It regularly lists deals on select services. Authorized retailers such as Amazon also discount McAfee products from time to time.

Does McAfee offer free services? McAfee offers free software that any user can download and use. For instance, McAfee WebAdvisor lets you browse websites safely, whereas McAfee Antivirus (30 trial only) gives you access to VPN protection and antivirus software. You can check out McAfee's free services via the McAfee website (opens in new tab).

McAfee hints and tips

There are various ways to save money on McAfee services. General tips include:

Free trial: McAfee offers free software and free trials of select products. It's a great way to test run McAfee services and see if they're a right fit for you and your needs.

Sign up for multi-year plans: Since there are no McAfee coupons — one of the best ways to maximize your savings is by signing up for extended plans or plans that protect more than one device. These plans/services tend to offer higher discounts. (And if you share the plan with someone else, you can possibly split the costs).

Since there are no McAfee coupons — one of the best ways to maximize your savings is by signing up for extended plans or plans that protect more than one device. These plans/services tend to offer higher discounts. (And if you share the plan with someone else, you can possibly split the costs). Shop on major holidays: Generally speaking, McAfee tends to offers deals year round. However, one of the best ways to ensure you're getting the lowest price is by looking for deals during major holidays like Labor Day and Cyber Monday. Big retail holidays tend to offer the lowest/best prices of the year.

How to use McAfee promo codes

McAfee promo codes aren't easily found. In fact, the McAfee website doesn't accept coupon codes. However, there are other ways to save on your subscription. New users can usually find discounts when signing up for two years of service. Traditional McAfee deals can also knock up to $90 off subscriptions.

What are the best McAfee services?

(Image credit: McAfee)

McAfee Antivirus: McAfee's Antivirus software hits all the right spots for the security-conscious, often at a bargain rate considering how many devices can be covered by a single license. In our McAfee antivirus review, we said McAfee's program does much more than the minimum with good malware detection and an unlimited virtual private network (VPN) service.

McAfee Mobile Security: This full security app is aimed at those who care more about protection than having every last feature. In addition to defending against malware, it can shield your privacy with a VPN and monitor your identity for online breaches. Read our McAfee Mobile Security review for our full take on the service.

McAfee Antivirus Plus (Mac): Perfect for families or households with multiple devices, this plan includes licenses for up to 10 devices. (You can protect a whole family of Macs and/or Windows PCs). In our McAfee Antivirus Plus for Mac review, we called McAfee's software one of the best Mac antivirus programs. However, if you have just one or two devices you want to protect, you'll want to look elsewhere.