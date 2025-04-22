PureVPN receives VPN Trust Seal – reaffirming its commitment to privacy
The accreditation was awarded by the VPN Trust Initiative
PureVPN has again received the VPN Trust Seal, reaffirming its commitment to privacy and verifiable security standards.
The accreditation was awarded by the Internet Infrastructure (i2) Coalition's VPN Trust Initiative (VTI), a consortium featuring some of the best VPN providers that focuses on improving people's digital safety.
The VPN Trust Seal guarantees independent verification of no-logs policies and minimal data collection; transparent advertising practices, ensuring claims match real-world performance; and continuous oversight, with unannounced audits to confirm compliance.
The seal evaluates providers against the VTI's five core principles:
- Security: VPNs will use the necessary security measures, including strong encryption and authentication protocols, to appropriately address risks
- Advertising practices: Given the complexity and different use cases for VPNs, claims must not be mislead
- Privacy: VPNs should keep as little data as they deem necessary to provide the service, and only produce data to law enforcement when legally required
- Disclosure and transparency: To drive trust, member companies must take steps towards informing users and the public about their actions and procedures
- Social responsibility: VPN providers will promote VPN technology to support access to the global internet and freedom of expression
Data from KPMG states that 86% of Americans feel data privacy is a growing concern and like many of the leading VPNs, PureVPN's accreditation means it meets the highest standards in security, privacy, and transparency.
In its blog post PureVPN said: "Earning the VPN Trust Seal is not a one-time achievement for PureVPN; it signifies an ongoing commitment to excellence."
It said it would continue regular implementation of advanced security protocols and regular system upgrades, as well as maintaining "always-on audit provisions" – allowing unannounced assessments. It also said it would publish "clear transparency reports" which can be read in the PureVPN Trust Center.
"These initiatives demonstrate PureVPN's dedication to not only meeting but exceeding industry standards, thereby providing users with a service they can trust," the provider added.
As written in our PureVPN review, it can't quite match the likes of NordVPN, Surfshark, or ExpressVPN, but it's a reliable and secure VPN.
It underwent its fourth no-logs audit in 2023, supports a heap of devices, and is a very capable streaming VPN. Its $1.99 per month price is also a major plus point, making it one of the cheapest VPNs out there.
By earning the VPN Trust Seal, PureVPN continues its improvement drive and reinforces its status as a trustworthy, private, and secure VPN.
George is a Staff Writer at Tom's Guide, covering VPN, privacy, and cybersecurity news.
