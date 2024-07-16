I review MacBooks for a living, and these are the 7 best MacBook Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, which means now is an ideal time to get some of the best laptops on the market at a significant discount.

And while Amazon is the one running this sale, competitors like Best Buy and Walmart are getting in on the deals frenzy with their own big sales.

We've been canvassing the Internet all week to find you the top-tier deals on the best MacBooks, and I've gathered the best I could find together in this one list to help you get the best deal on a new Apple laptop.

I know what to look for because I've been testing and reviewing MacBooks for years, so I know which models are still good and which are worth avoiding. I also know that while the new M3 MacBooks are the best of the best right now, you don't need an M3 chip to get a great MacBook — older M2 and even M1 models still have what it takes to get work done for 12+ hours on a full battery.

Ready to see the best MacBook deals I could find? Here are the 7 Prime Day MacBook deals that are actually worth it and I recommend.

7 Prime Day MacBook deals

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $699 now $649 @ Walmart

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The aging M1 CPU is still fast enough for work and browsing the web, and the battery lasted 14+ hours in our testing. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Check out our MacBook Air M1 review for more insight on what it's like to own one.

MacBook Air 15 (M3/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. This 15-inch model of the laptop can support up to two external displays, and Apple claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

MacBook Pro 14 (M3/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with the Apple M3 chip, one of the fastest you can get right now. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance as well as 17+ hours of tested battery life. This base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 18GB of RAM,and a 512GB SSD.



MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Amazon

This upgraded MacBook Pro configuration sports Apple's blazing M3 Pro chipset. It also comes in an optional Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM (M3 Pro Max). This base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.



MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 @ Amazon

The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display on this 16-inch MacBook Pro sets it apart from its smaller 14-inch sibling, but what's inside is the same beefy M3 Pro chip as well as 18GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a killer six-speaker sound system.