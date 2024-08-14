The new Dell XPS 13 is 24% off — and it has the longest battery life we’ve ever tested

The latest Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops on the market. It comes with the overwhelmingly powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor. This chip and other intelligent design decisions from Dell give this laptop incredible battery life and it's one of the longest-lasting laptops we've ever tested.

The listed price on Dell's website is $1,099, which is $200 off the normal price. However, you can sign up for Dell's newsletter and get an additional 10% off, bringing the cost down further to $989. With the discount and extra savings, this is the first time we've seen this laptop available for less than $1,000.

Dell XPS 13 9345: was $1,299 now $989 (with newsletter signup)

This is a crazy price for one of the best laptops you can buy (not including gaming laptops with dedicated GPUs). If you don't mind signing up for Dell's newsletter, you can get this $1,299 laptop for $989. Even if you don't want to sign up, $1,099 is still a good price. And remember, you can always make a new email address if you don't want to give your personal one.

The Dell XPS 13 model on sale offers impressive specs across the board. You get the Snapdragon X Elite chip, which is fantastic but it also has 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD and a 1080p display with Dell's InfinityEdge design that looks stunning.

Our reviewer said this is "arguably the best XPS 13 ever released," which is high praise. The XPS is generally regarded as one of the best Windows laptops on the market every time a new model comes out which is no small feat.

"The Dell XPS 13 (2024) is another Snapdragon X Elite laptop that delivers the goods thanks to its fast performance and exceptional battery life. Those aspects alone are enough to overlook its controversial design and minimal port selection," reads our XPS 13 review.

The key phrases there are fast performance and exceptional battery life. Often, getting fast performance from a laptop causes a decline in battery life, but that isn't the case with the efficiency of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon X Elite chip.

If you're in the market for a new laptop and don't want to spend more than $1,000, this is the perfect choice, especially if you're interested in CoPilot+ and its AI capabilities.