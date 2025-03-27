Finally! RTX 5080 GPUs are back in stock now — grab yours while supplies last

Prepare for higher prices, though

RTX 50 series GPUs
(Image credit: Future)

At this point, grabbing an RTX 50-series GPU is near-impossible, and stock is always limited and prices are skyrocketing. If you've been waiting for the chance to swipe an RTX 5080, though, you're in luck.

Right now, you're find some RTX 5080 GPUs available at Newegg. There are many that are currently out of stock, but there's still a Zotac RTX 5080 Solid OC and Asus ROG Astral RTX 5080 OC graphics cards that are still up for grabs.

Of course, don't expect these GPUs to be near Nvidia's offical asking price (starting from $999), as we've come to expect now. The lowest currently available is set at $1,399. At the very least, there are far more available at a lower price than what's being offered at Amazon right now.

If you're on the market for the latest Nvidia GPU, grabs yours while stock lasts.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Solid OC
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Solid OC: $1,399 at Newegg

For $1,399, it's one of the more affordable RTX 5080 GPUs available right now at Newegg. Expect a TDP of 360W, three BladeLink fans with active fan control and plenty of RGB lighting. You'll also get one HDMI 2.1b and three DisplayPort 2.1b.

View Deal
Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC edition
Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 OC edition: $1,649 at Newegg

On the more expensive side, this Asus ROG RTX 5080 OC edition is another chance to grab Nvidia's graphics card. This GPU comes with two HDMI 2.1b and three DisplayPort 2.1a, 360W TDP, three fans and all that RGB lighting.

View Deal

For now, these are the only RTX 5080 graphics cards in stock, so if you've been wating to grab one, now is a good time. While there's currently no sign of them being in limited stock, that could change fast — if previous RTX 50-series GPU availability is anything to go by.

If it's time for a complete desktop upgrade (or you're looking to dive into a full gaming PC), then you'll also find an RTX 5080 in pre-built gaming PCs available, too. In fact, there's even a discount for this Cobratype Venom Gaming PC, offering a substantial $520 off.

Cobratype Venom Gaming PC (RTX 5080)
Cobratype Venom Gaming PC (RTX 5080): was $3,299 now $2,779 at Newegg

This Cobratype gaming PC comes with an RTX 5080 GPU, and it even has a decent price cut. Plus, it simply looks great. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 2TB SSD.

View Deal

RTX 5080 GPUs on Amazon are selling out fast

With the Amazon Big Spring Sale currently underway, there are surprisingly some discounts going around for RTX 5080 GPUs, too. The problem is that these graphics cards are already nearly out of stock, and despite price cuts, prices are still very high.

Take this Asus TUF Gaming RTX 5080 GPU that's now $1,869, down from its usual $2,108 asking price. As of writing, there are only a few left in stock, and while the discount in decent, the GPU is still overpired compared to Nvidia's MSRP — by nearly $1,000.

Asus TUF Gaming RTX 5080
Limited stock!
Asus TUF Gaming RTX 5080: was $2,108 now $1,869 at Amazon

This Asus TUF Gaming RTX 5080 GPU does have a discount, but its still set at a high price. You'll find cheaper options over at Newegg (and more RTX 5080s in stock). Otherwise, expect Axial-tech fan tech to offer 23% more wind speed for cooler temperatures and a large vapor chamber to absorb heat.

View Deal

The hunt for RTX 50-series GPUs is ongoing, and while Nvidia is trying to make it easier for fans to buy an RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, they're still hard to come by.

Either way, there are now RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 GPUs making the rounds, and rumor has it that we'll see RTX 5060 GPUs as soon as April 16. We've played games on Nvidia's latest desktop GPUs, and while performance is amazing, we've got reasons why we wouldn't buy an RTX 5090.

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom's Guide's Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

