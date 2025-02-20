Nvidia is making it easier for fans to buy an RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 — here's how

It's been next to impossible to figure out where to buy RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 GPUs, amid extremely limited stock and scalpers scooping them all up. Now, Nvidia is offering a way for long-time GeForce fans to grab its sought-after graphics cards.

Nvidia introduced Verified Priority Access, a program that gives a limited number of verified GeForce users the chance to grab an RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 Founders Edition (FE) from the company itself.

This helps counter scalpers and stock-outs to a few lucky users, and means these desktop GPUs should be available at Nvidia's official pricing: starting at $1,999 for an RTX 5090 and $999 for an RTX 5080.

Currently, Verified Priority Access is only available for those in the U.S., and users will need to have created a Nvidia account on or before January 30, 2025 at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET /2 p.m. GMT). Essentially, anyone who joined GeForce after this date (when the RTX 50-series GPUs launched) won't be given a chance to join.

While Nvidia hasn't stated how many users will be selected, it says those who are will be notified by email and invited to buy either an RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 FE. Invites are set to be coming next week.

To join, simply fill out Nvidia's form and you'll have a better chance at finally grabbing these powerful desktop GPUs.

As we've seen over the past month, RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards are hard to pick up, and we've seen prices go out of control from retailers and official stores. Thankfully, we've heard Nvidia may be bringing "stupidly high" RTX 5090 stock soon, but there's another GPU coming just over the horizon that should be on your radar.

RTX 5070 Ti GPUs are a great alternative

(Image credit: Nvidia)

If you still can't seem to land an RTX 5090 or RTX 5080, there's now another high-end GPU to grab: the RTX 5070 Ti.

It sports 16GB GDDR7 of video memory (the same as an RTX 5080), and DLSS 4 is allowing for a huge boost in frame rates at high resolutions. Think 4K resolution at 240 frames per second while gaming. Plus, with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stating that an RTX 5070 offers the power of an RTX 4090 (in supported games), then an RTX 5070 Ti should offer that much more in performance gains.

With prices starting at $749, the RTX 5070 Ti is a great alternative for those who don't get the chance to grab its pricier siblings — even with Nvidia's helpful Verified Priority Access.

The RTX 5070 Ti is set to be available on February 20 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. GMT. If you're wondering where to grab one, or still on the hunt for higher-end GPUs, we're tracking where to buy RTX 5070, RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 GPUs.