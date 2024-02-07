Dell gaming laptop sale — 5 deals I’d recommend right now

If you’re looking for a laptop with strong gaming performance, Dell’s latest sale needs to be on your radar. The online retailer has always been one of my favorite places to find great deals on the very best gaming laptops, and it’s not disappointing right now with a string of epic discounts on well-specced machines.

My favorite deal is the Alienware m16 gaming laptop for $1,349. That’s a massive $600 off a laptop that comes fully equipped with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. However, if your budget doesn't quite stretch that far, there are also some more affordable options. Or, if you have a little more dough to play with, there's a beastly Alienware m18 gaming laptop with an eyewatering pricetag to match.

Below are the Dell gaming laptop deals that have caught my eye in the retailer’s latest sale. And be sure to check out our ongoing coverage of the best laptop deals for even more savings.

Dell gaming laptop deals — Top picks

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,049 now $799 @ Dell

The Dell G15 is a perfect entry-level gaming laptop, what it lacks in raw performance it makes up for with a budget-friendly price. This on-sale model comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also got an impressive 15.6 FHD 120Hz display bordered by super-thin bezels.

Dell G16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,449 now $999 @ Dell

If you're on the hunt for a quality gaming laptop that costs under $1,000 be sure to consider this Dell G16 now with a $450 discount. It comes well-stocked with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. It's also got an impressive 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz display and a slick metallic casing.

Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop: was $1,949 now $1,349 @ Dell

The best gaming laptop deals balance price and performance, and that's very much the case here. This Alienware m16 model comes packing a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its 16-inch QHD+ 165Hz display is another highlight alongside its Dark Metallic Moon casing that looks effortlessly cool, although it does stand out compared to more unassuming models.

Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399 now $1,899 @ Dell

This Alienware x16 gaming laptop configuration is currently $500 off in Dell's ongoing sale, it comes well-equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Games will always look fantastic thanks to its 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz display as well.