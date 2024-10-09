Forget Prime Day — I just built my dream gaming setup with these 9 Alienware deals in Dell's huge sale

As bank balances around the world celebrate the fact Amazon Prime Day is ending today, perhaps those dented accounts shouldn’t be breaking out the party poppers just yet. The official Dell site has its own megaton sale taking place today, and Dell Rewards members can receive double points if they pick up the variety of discounted computing gear (though this deal runs out tomorrow).

Whether you’re looking for one of the best gaming monitors , a great office chair, the best mechanical keyboards , a quality power bank or one of the best gaming mouse out there, Dell’s mega computing sale makes it easy to assemble an awesome PC setup with a number of fantastic Alienware products. Although with the sale ending soon, this could be your last chance to buy these brilliant pieces of tech at discount prices for a while.

I’ve personally 33% of the products on this list — so three, then — and I’ve had a great experience with each one. I use the Alienware Pro Wireless gaming keyboard every day for work and it’s a truly mighty mechanical board. While the Alienware AW3423D ultrawide gaming monitor is one of the best curved displays I’ve ever had the pleasure of owning.

Below, I’ll guide you through 9 deals that will help you assemble your own dream Alienware/Dell setup without overly breaking the bank.

The Quick List

Prime Day Alienware/Dell deals

Dell UD22 Universal Dock: was $129 now $99 @ Dell

Few other docks can boast the almost silly number of ports the UD22 houses. This 96W dock has 14 sockets that span USB-C slots, HDMI ports and DisplayPort connections. Thanks to Dell’s DisplayLink drivers, you can even hook up to four 4K monitors to this universal dock.

Alienware AW720H Gaming Headset: was $149 now $99 @ Dell

With a soft and easy to adjust 45mm-wide headband, the Alienware AW720H should prove to be comfy to wear for hours at a time while you’re marathoning your favorite Steam games. Its 40mm drivers deliver rich audio, while this Alienware headset also supports Dolby Atmos.

Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse: was $149 now $109 @ Dell

I’ve been using this elegant gaming mouse for almost a year and hoo-boy is it easy on my palms. Weighing just 60 grams, it glides across my desk with ease. With both 4K wireless polling and 8K wired polling, it feels incredibly responsive, boasting a DPI of up to 26,000.

Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard: was $199 now $139 @ Dell

My go-to board for work, the Pro is also a fantastic gaming keyboard that features Alienware’s new linear mechanical switches, which can be taken out as this keyboard is hot-swappable. It has staying power too, and can last up to 27 hours. Its 75% size means it’s also easy to move around. And that eye-alluring RGB? Hot. Damn.

Dell WB7022 4K UltraSharp Webcam: was $189 now $169 @ Dell

With multiple field of views, enhanced AI features like advanced digital overlap, temporal noise and spatial noise reduction, Dell's 4K snapper will make you look your very best during that next important conference call.

Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair: was $359 now $299 @ Dell

Talk about a meticulously made gaming chair. The S5000 (wait for it) uses a combination of “coffee ground infused microfiber and silver coated embroidery”. Normally I spill my lattes on my chair, but in this case, the beans inside this fancy piece of office furniture actually increases breathability according to Dell.

Alienware AW3423DW QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,099 now $799

Probably the best gaming monitor I’ve ever owned, and I’ve bought a lot of them. This 34-inch ultrawide QD-OLED display (3440 x 1440) produces stunning images, and thanks to its built-in G-Sync support and speedy 165Hz refresh rate, your favorite PC games will feel super-smooth to play.

Dell XPS Desktop (with RTX 4070): was $2,249 @ $1,849 @ Dell

It may not look flashy but Dell’s XPS gaming PC packs in a Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900K CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This rig has the power to tame even the most demanding of modern PC titles.