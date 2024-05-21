Live video translation is coming to Microsoft Edge — what you can do with it

News
By
published

An incredibly cool feature is coming to Microsoft's browser

Microsoft Edge Browser
Microsoft Edge introduced "double click to close browser tabs" some time ago. It now seems Google Chrome may get this handy feature. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Microsoft is making another bid to get users to switch over to its Edge browser by adding a live video translation feature. With it, the browser will be able to dub and subtitle videos in real time from popular services like YouTube, LinkedIn, Coursera, and others.

The company announced the cool new feature for its Edge browser during its Microsoft Build 2024 conference. As with so many new Microsoft products, the new feature relies on AI to perform its task. Basically, the new AI-powered feature can translate spoken content into certain languages as it's being watched. 

The feature is still in its infancy, so not many languages are supported. Right now, it works with Spanish to English, English to German, English to Hindi, English to Italian, English to Russian, and English to Spanish. While the language pool is limited, it serves as a compelling proof of concept that Microsoft will likely expand with more languages in the future. In fact, the company has already said it plans to add more tongues as time goes on. 

Real-time translation in Microsoft Edge.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

In addition to the popular video services mentioned previously, Microsoft will also support video translations on popular news sites like Reuters, CNBC, and Bloomberg. According to Microsoft, the list of supported websites will grow down the line.

Another potentially useful aspect of this new AI feature could be allowing those who are hard of hearing to get captions for videos that don't have them natively. Many video players offer automatic captioning, but for those who don't, this could be a game-changing feature that could convince some people to switch to Edge. Of course, it probably won't be long before Chrome and other browsers roll out similar features.

This feature is just the tip of the AI iceberg for Microsoft at build this year. New AI features are coming to all kinds of Windows PCs in the year ahead, including new Snapdragon X-toting models from Lenovo, Asus, Acer, and more.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 94 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple M3 MacBook Air
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Apple M3 MacBook Air
4
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air...
Apple
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
6
Asus 13.3 inch Zenbook S 13...
Macy's
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
7
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple M3 MacBook Air
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple M3 MacBook Air
(256GB)
9
Apple 13" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,099
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
10
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,429.99
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.