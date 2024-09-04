Acer reveals weird gaming laptop concept with Nintendo Switch-like controller — meet Project DualPlay

News
By
published

It's so crazy, it just might work

Acer Project DualPlay concept
(Image credit: Acer)

Acer has just revealed an intriguing concept that offers up a party trick even the best gaming laptops can't match: a detachable, Nintendo Switch-style controller that's built into the trackpad. Very cool.

Acer is calling this "Project DualPlay" and it's being shown off at the IFA 2024 tech conference in Berlin. The machine, while only a concept right now, is so intriguing I can't help but hope it becomes a real product.

As well as the controller itself (which looks pretty robust) the laptop also features stereo 5-watt speakers that pop-out from the side. These are activated when the user places two fingers on the electromagnetic lock release button on top of the keyboard to detach the controller. Check out the stylized video below for a look at the mechanism.

2024 Project DualPlay | Predator - YouTube 2024 Project DualPlay | Predator - YouTube
Watch On

Furthermore, the controller itself separates into two joysticks just like Nintendo Joy-Cons, so you can engage in some friendly Street Fighter bouts with anyone that happens to be around.

And, of course, there's the obligatory RGB lighting that we've come to expect from Predator, Acer's gaming sub-brand. The customizable 360-degree dynamic lighting wraps the keyboard, screen bezels, and wider trackpad as well as the joysticks on the controller. There's also an “infinity mirror lighting bar” along the back of the laptop, but sadly none of the images reveal what it looks like.

Acer Predator Project DualPlay

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer is clearly, ahem, upping its game at IFA this year. The company has also shown off a new gaming handheld that takes aim at the Steam Deck. It remains to be seen whether Project DualPlay will make it out of the concept stage, but I've got my gaming fingers crossed Acer follows through. 

Meanwhile, you can check out all the other great gadgets coming out of IFA 2024 right here

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 24 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
1
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch)
2
Alienware x14 R2 GAMING...
Dell
$1,699.99
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
3
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming...
Amazon
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch 1TB)
Our Review
4
MSI Cyborg 15 A12vf Laptop -...
Walmart
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
5
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(15.6-inch Intel Core i7)
Our Review
6
MSI - Cyborg 15 A13V 15.6"...
Best Buy
View
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra
(1TB Intel Core i7)
7
Samsung - Galaxy Book3 Ultra...
Best Buy
$2,399.99
View
MSI Cyborg 15
(Black)
Our Review
8
MSI Cyborg 15 Gaming Laptop,...
Amazon
View
Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop
(14-inch)
9
Alienware x14 R2 GAMING...
Dell
$1,899.99
View
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra
(1TB Intel Core i7)
10
SAMSUNG Galaxy Book3 Ultra...
Amazon
View
Load more deals
Jeff Parsons
Jeff Parsons
UK Editor In Chief

Jeff is UK Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide looking after the day-to-day output of the site’s British contingent. Rising early and heading straight for the coffee machine, Jeff loves nothing more than dialling into the zeitgeist of the day’s tech news.

A tech journalist for over a decade, he’s travelled the world testing any gadget he can get his hands on. Jeff has a keen interest in fitness and wearables as well as the latest tablets and laptops. A lapsed gamer, he fondly remembers the days when problems were solved by taking out the cartridge and blowing away the dust.