Sennheiser's flagship wireless earbuds just dropped to their lowest price — save $110 right now

Big deal, little buds

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 earbuds
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless line of earbuds has given us some great musical experiences. Whether you're on a run with the SPORT true wireless, or on the bus with the Momentum 4, there are some excellent options that easily fall into the list of the best wireless earbuds and headphones.

Right now the top-of-the-line in-ears are a treat — and you can currently pick up the Momentum True Wireless 4 for just $190 at Amazon at the moment. That's a $110 discount on full price.

Sennhesier Momentum True Wireless 4
Lowest ever price
Sennhesier Momentum True Wireless 4: was $299 now $190 at Amazon

The Momentum True Wireless 4 are a great pair of in-ear buds are a great option if you're looking for a new pair of ANC earbuds. They got a glowing 4.5-star review from us, thanks to their stellar sound quality, comfortable fit, and great battery life.

View Deal

We absolutely loved the Momentum True Wireless 4 when they fell on our testing table. They're kind of like the unsung hero of the ANC earbuds world, not recieving anywhere near enough recognition for their excellent features and sound quality.

The ANC is easily up there with the very best, blocking out all the worst noises of the commute or a busy airplane. They're comfortable for long periods of time, so you can wear them for the length of a work day.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 with phone

(Image credit: Future)

They sound better than both the Sony WF-1000XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, packing in some incredible bass depth and a surprisingly wide soundstage. Their clear in the top, and fat in the middle — just how I like my earbuds.

The sound is imminently personalizable as well, thanks to Sennheiser's excellent app. You can dial them in for your preferred sound profile, making sure that you can hear every bit of the music you like to listen to.

At this price they're a great deal — it's the perfect time to grab some of the best wireless earbuds.

Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.

