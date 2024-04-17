Act fast! The Apple Watch 9 just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon

The Apple Watch 9 is our choice for the best smartwatch on the market. But like most Apple products, it can be hard to find on sale. That's why I'm excited that it just got a price cut at Amazon.

The Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm) is $329 at Amazon. This is $70 off and the lowest price I've seen for this configuration of the watch. If you've got your eye on the cellular model, the Apple Watch 9 (LTE/41mm) is $429 at Amazon. It's also on sale for $70 off.

This is one of the best Apple Watch deals around right now. If you have an Apple Watch 7 or older, it's a great time to upgrade.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CSV9Y331%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine and 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music or dismiss an alarm. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/apple-watch-series-9" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-Series-9-GPS-41mm-Silver-Aluminum-Case-with-Storm-Blue-Sport-Band-S-M%2F5032983452" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$329 @ Walmart | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6340270&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-series9-gps-41mm-midnight-aluminum-case-with-midnight-sport-band-m-l-midnight%2F6340270.p%3FskuId%3D6340270&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$399 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 9 (LTE/41mm): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Cellular-Smartwatch-Stainless-Fitness%2Fdp%2FB0CHX9X566%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $429 @ Amazon

Need cellular connectivity? Amazon has the Apple Watch 9 LTE model on sale for $429, which is a $70 discount.

The Apple Watch 9 is our choice for the best smartwatch on the market, beating competition like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. It's well-rounded and offers all the features you could want, in a sleek and stylish package.

In our Apple Watch 9 review we praised this watch's host of updates. The new double-tap feature is seriously useful, allowing you to control the watch without using your opposite hand. Tap the index finger and thumb of your watch hand together and you can answer calls, respond to texts, pause your music and more.

There's also a new S9 processor, which delivers faster performance and more seamless interactions with Siri. The Apple Watch 9's display reaches 2,000 nits, meaning it's even easier to see in bright sunlight. Despite the boost in brightness, the Apple Watch 9 maintains 18 hours of battery life that extends to over 30 hours with low power mode.

As you'd expect, the Apple Watch 9 is an excellent fitness companion. It tracks workouts, counts steps, sends heart health alerts and monitors sleep. WatchOS 10 also offers new workout features for cyclists, vision health monitoring and mental health tracking via the Mindfulness app.

Make sure to score this Apple Watch deal before it disappears. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's huge TV sale.