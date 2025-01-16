Leading sleep expert partners with luxury hotel chain to battle guests’ insomnia, jet lag and more

Luxury health-and-fitness-focussed hotel brand Equinox have partnered with leading sleep scientist Dr. Matthew Walker to launch a sleep optimization lab at their flagship New York hotel.

Equinox is a wellness-first hotel and fitness club brand who understand sleep is the cornerstone of good health. The Equinox Hotel in Hudson Yards, New York has always prioritized superior comfort. However, the new project is an extension of their commitment to five-star, science-backed hospitality.



They've already designed guest rooms vetted by sleep experts, included the best mattresses for all sleep needs and boast recovery-driven amenities to ensure their guests get the best rest. Now, with the help of Dr Walker, Equinox Hotel is delving deeper into sleep science to push the boundaries of what sleep can do for health, recovery and performance.

Equinox Sleep Lab What? Luxury hotel sleep lab

Where? Hudson Yards, New York

Who? Equinox and Dr Matthew Walker

When? January 2025

Why? To push the boundaries of sleep tech and science within a hospitality setting

Sleep tourism is set to be one of 2025's biggest travel trends and this partnership is leading the way, bringing travellers the highest quality rest. Long haul flights, jetlag and unfamiliar surroundings are no recipe for quality sleep, and travellers are searching for calmer spaces and slower routes so their travels can restore rather than drain them.

Therefore, the Equinox Sleep Lab is offering travellers a high-tech, recharging sleep sanctuary like no other. At Equinox, guests are able to offset jetlag and insomnia by utilizing cutting-edge technology.

What is the Equinox Sleep Lab?

Sleep science and technology meets hotel luxury at the Equinox Sleep Lab. Building on the luxury hotelier's existing Art + Science of Sleep program, which offers a two-night stay in a room designed to deliver optimal sleep.

Equinox's Sleep Lab will host immersive experiments where guests can trial pioneering sleep technologies and participate in studies led by Dr Walker, the author of Why We Sleep?



In addition to a suite of spa treatments geared towards deep sleep, guests at the Equinox Sleep Lab can also enjoy a raft of additional sleep amenities, including personalized sleep coaching, sleep-promoting IV-drips and circadian rhythm regulating rooms for travel-worn jet setters. Plus, guests can dine from a menu crafted from ingredients renowned for their sleep-inducing benefits. The goal of the lab is to explore new ways to optimize sleep environments and inform future hotel designs.

What can we expect next?

While the sleep lab is the main focus of this new partnership, it is not the only innovation coming from Equinox and Dr Walker this year. Equinox Hotels is also launching a digital Jet Lag Reset tool, which will offer personalized strategies to help guests manage time zone changes and recover faster. The tool will be available online, which means you can access the benefits remotely.

What's more, Dr Walker will be curating sleep science content for Equinox Hotels education schemes, helping guests understand the importance of good quality shut-eye in recovery and performance. On May 1, 2025, the brand will host its second annual Global Sleep Symposium. This event will bring together industry leaders, researchers, and curious guests and will dive into the future of sleep, including exclusive access to the Sleep Lab and insights from Dr Walker.