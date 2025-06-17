Can mushrooms really help you sleep better? Like you this was the first question in my mind when I came across one of the latest sleep trends doing the rounds on social media: mushroom hot chocolate for sleep.

Even before becoming a sleep writer, I’ve always been interested in trying out new bedtime drinks, determined to find something that helps me sleep better, reduces nighttime wakings and promotes a more restful sleep.

So I gave mushroom hot cocoa a go. The blend I tried is a concoction of nutritious reishi mushrooms and other sleep-friendly ingredients with purported benefits for your immunity and sleep health.

Unlike other sleep hacks I've tried (mouth taping I'm looking at you), this one actually worked. Read on to find out about my experience.

The mushroom hot chocolate I tried

(Image credit: Future)

The basic premise of this beverage is that certain types of mushrooms (reishi) are adaptogenic in nature. This means that these will help your body better manage stress, anxiety and improve overall wellbeing.

I tried the Sixways Unwind + Recover Mushroom Blend which includes ingredients like reishi mushrooms, ashwagandha (a traditional Indian ayurvedic herb) and magnesium bisglycinate (a form of magnesium supplement), cacao powder, L- tryptophan, vitamin C, chamomile flower and lemon balm leaf extract.

The brand claims that it enhances your mood and promotes relaxation by reducing cortisol (the stress hormone) which helps with preparing your body and mind for a restorative night's sleep.

Sixways Unwind and Recover Sleep Drink: was from £32 now £25.59 at Amazon

The Sixways Unwind and Recover Mushroom Blend is usually £32. Right now, it's 20% off, bringing the price down to £25.59. While that may seem expensive for a hot chocolate drink, the ingrediants used are high quality and difficult to source. Also, this pack carries 30 servings, which means currently each cup will just be 86p.

My first thoughts on the Sixways Unwind+ Recover mushroom hot chocolate

The Sixways Unwind+Recover mushroom hot chocolate comes in an easy to open re-sealable pouch. One pouch will last you for 30 days and the brand recommends having a drink once every day.

Sixways suggests mixing one scoop of the fine powder with hot or cold water or milk and having it at least an hour before heading to bed.

(Image credit: Future)

I usually have mine after dinner, with a bit of hot water (to get rid of any lumps) and then some vanilla flavoured soy milk.

I have to be honest and say that not everyone will be a fan of the aftertaste. I'd describe it as quite an earthy flavor, which is certainly an acquired taste.

Personally, just water or just skimmed milk wasn't enough to make this drink taste good. Yes, the chocolate cleverly masks it but not enough for a sweet tooth like me, hence why I felt the need to add vanilla flavored milk.

How mushroom hot chocolate helped me sleep better

I had little to no expectations from a simple cup of 'hot chocolate', and I certainly didn't expect it to save my sleep. But I was impressed.

It's not a matter of instantly falling asleep (that would be unnatural), but slowly drifting into a state of rest and relaxation. Here's how it helped me sleep.

1. I fell asleep faster

(Image credit: Getty)

While I aim to be in bed by 11 pm every night, I get easily distracted by an intriguing show or mindless scrolling through social media and before I know it, it's nearly midnight. Even though I'm physically exhausted, my mind is usually too awake to rest.

During the testing period, I made sure that having the mushroom hot chocolate was one of the last steps of my nighttime routine.

I then give myself thirty minutes to one hour after this to finish off the last bits and pieces of my nighttime routine, like my skincare routine and reading a chapter or two of my book, and by the end of it, felt drowsy enough to be in bed.

No staring-up-at-the-ceiling, no waiting, just an easy drifting off until I was peacefully asleep.

2. I didn't wake up in the night

This was perhaps, the biggest advantage for me. As opposed to randomly waking up in the middle of the night, the drink helped me sleep throughout.

However, it's important to note that no one actually sleeps through the night. Experts say that stirring or waking up at the end of each sleep cycle is a very normal thing to do, but often, you won't even remember these disturbances.

What you need to gauge instead is your overall sleep pattern, the duration of these awakenings and how rested you feel after a night's sleep.

During the days I had the drink, I felt that my nighttime wakings reduced, my body got the rest it needed (I've figured this is about 8 hours for me) and woke up naturally at my usual wake-up time feeling like I ""slept well" and was energized.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. I created a calming night routine

As a sleep writer, I cannot stress enough the importance of having a bedtime routine to help you leave the stresses of the day behind.

This could include anything from a long warm shower, journaling or even a quick 15-minute yoga.

However, thanks to the digital age we live in, it's tricky to switch off at times and stick to your routine and I'm guilty of this, too.

Having the mushroom hot chocolate gave my routine a good structure, and because of this, I started sleeping earlier than I have been the past few weeks.

Would I recommend mushroom hot chocolate for others?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I would absolutely recommend this hot chocolate to others. Since drinking it regularly, I've felt more energetic and rested after waking up.

However, the fact remains that there is only limited research which directly links reishi mushrooms with improved sleep. Although, the rest of the ingrediants, like magnesium and chamomile have been proven to help induce sleep.

It's also crucial to check the ingredient list of the mushroom hot chocolate you're considering to buy and make sure that it includes the sleep-friendly elements we've mentioned here, without any chemical nasties. Opt for FDA-certified products to ensure it's safe for consumption.

Lastly, mushroom hot chocolate is definitely an acquired taste. If you're expecting a creamy hot chocolate flavor, you might be disappointed. I've now become accustomed to the taste, which is why it's definitely in my top bedtime drinks for better sleep.