Reddit users are sharing how they fall asleep fast and these are the best hacks so far

We wouldn't normally suggest a scroll through Reddit when you're struggling to fall asleep, but if you're looking for some tips on how to fall asleep fast, then Reddit might be a surprisingly effective source.

When asked 'what's the most surprising natural trick that helped you sleep better', r/sleep responded with everything from boring books to a cup of Earl Grey tea. Not all of these hacks are recommended for falling asleep quickly and easily, but some of them are effective. I've rounded up the best ones here.

If after reading and trying these hacks you're still unable to drift off quickly and easily, then you might need a new mattress. Any of the top recommendations in our best mattress of 2025 guide will give your bedroom the shake up it needs to help you sleep better than ever. For now, here's how to fall asleep fast according to Reddit...

7 ways Reddit users fall asleep fast

1. Writing a to-do list

“[I] lay in bed and make a list of things I need to address tomorrow. The list is the most crucial part if I’m restless,” u/enolypepsi

Find yourself lying awake, unable to switch off your brain? Reddit user enolypepsi has a suggestion: make a list of the things you can’t stop thinking about.

“Writing [things] down and making a plan is the focus here, so that remembering the task is one less thing to worry about.” This sleep habit of organized people is a way to get your thoughts out of your brain and in order. Prepping for the next day before going to bed can also help busy people wind down.

2. Bedroom blackout

“Full blackout — heavy curtains, cover all electronic lights, lower the temperature, and use earplugs,” u/GreenElementsNW

If environmental disruptions are a sleep killer, try a total bedroom blackout. Light in the evening disturbs your circadian rhythms, making it harder to fall asleep (on the other hand, light in the morning can contribute to a better wake up.) A blackout removes light sources so your internal clock knows it’s time to sleep.

If it’s hard to create a blackout environment in your bedroom, consider an eye mask: “the light blocking and slight pressure on your closed eyes are everything,” says u/warrior4202. The Aura sleep mask is a good choice for blocking both sound and light.

3. Light evening exercise

“Stretching before bed,” u/Glittering-Knee9595

“Yes I do some light stretching and when done I can barely keep [my] eyes open,” AccomplishedLimit975

Exercising before bed is a bit of a mixed back (vigorous exercise is bad for deep sleep), but light stretching might help you lower cortisol levels to let go of stress. And if you struggle to stop scrolling before bed, bedtime yoga keeps your body and brain busy.

4. A warm shower

“Take a warm shower before bed, an hour or so before. When in bed your body will 'cool down' after the shower and that's a sign for your brain and body to think... it's sleep time.” u/Edreii

Prep for bed with a warm (not too hot) shower. Not only is a warm shower a relaxing — and screen-free — pre-bed ritual, but the natural cooling that follows a warm shower mimics the temperature drop your body experiences before falling asleep.

User ReallyWillie7 agrees, with one extra step: “after the shower I slather on moisturizer with magnesium in it. It relaxes the body and you’ll get used to the ritual, so your brain will say ‘hey, it’s bedtime!’” (Sounds to us like a well established bedtime routine.)

5. Breathing techniques

“4-7-8 breathing technique," u/FeelingTelephone4676

“Breathing exercises really helps. I thought it was all fluff at first, but focusing on deep, slow breathing (like box breathing) before bed really calmed my mind,” u/frailFalcon345

We’re big fans of breathing exercises for sleep here on the Tom’s Guide team and it looks like Reddit agrees. Breathing exercises for sleep encourage the body and brain to slow down, helping put you in that relaxed, sleepy state. And there are plenty of options to experiment with — Reddit users give a shout out to the 4-7-8 method and box breathing, but moon breathing has proved popular as well.

6. Sleep visualization

“Actively trying to imagine and picture scenarios in my mind. I feel that helps me slip in to a relaxed dream,” MikeLavosmile

Picture your happy place, somewhere quiet and peaceful where you feel like you could just close your eyes and drift off... The sleep visualization method encourages you to immerse yourself in a pleasant scenario that engages your senses and fills you with a sense of calm. If you're struggling to conjure up something suitable, have a look for guided sleep mediations, or check out the sleep coach-approved military sleep method.

7. Listen to something calming

“Audio books just quiet enough that I can barely hear them,” u/Veryangrydragon

“I do the same but with podcasts at a low volume!” u/crypticryptidscrypt

While some prefer dead silence, others find it easier to doze with low levels of noise in the background. White noise and green noise for sleep can suit those who prefer ambient or natural sounds, but the steady rhythm of narration help divert your mind from otherwise distracting thoughts. Acting as a bedtime story for adults, these quiet narratives can lull you to sleep.

How long should it take you to fall asleep?

The time it takes to drift off is known as sleep latency and while many of us would like to snooze as soon as our head hits the pillow, that's rarely a realistic scenario. For a healthy adult, it typically takes around 10 to 20 minutes to fall asleep.

Falling asleep too fast can actually be a sign of sleep deprivation and it might indicate you should consider an earlier bed time. If it takes you longer than 20 minutes to start snoozing, the tips above can help you develop a healthier sleep pattern. However, if it regularly takes you an extended amount of time to fall asleep, consider speaking to a doctor, as it could be a sign of an underlying sleep issue.