Scientists develop pajamas that can detect sleep apnea — what that means for your rest

It's estimated that around 80% of sleep apnea cases in America remain undiagnosed. While current testing procedures are accurate, they're uncomfortable and sometimes hard to access. That could be about to change, with an unusual development in diagnostic tools: sleep apnea-detecting pajamas.

Created by a research team at Cambridge University, these smart pajamas are fitted with sensors at the neck and collar to monitor breathing patterns overnight. The data is then transferred to your phone for quick and easy diagnosis, no need for wires, face masks or overnight trips.

As Professor Luigi Occhipinti, lead the developer of the pajamas, explains to Cambridge University research; “Sleep is so important to health, and reliable sleep monitoring can be key in preventative care."

Key takeaways

Sensors at the neck identify six sleep states with 98.6% accuracy

Pajamas are suitable for at-home use (and machine washable)

Wireless data transfer sends analysis to your phone

Designed to be more comfortable than traditional sleep apnea diagnosis methods with better accuracy than a sleep tracking smartwatch, sleep apnea detecting pajamas could be "paving the way for next-generation daily sleep healthcare management," according to research published in PNAS.

So what are these high-tech PJs? Smart sensors at the pajama collar detect tiny movements in the skin caused by breathing. These sensors are AI trained to recognize sleep stages based on breathing patterns (with 98.6% accuracy), and can identify the difference between regular sleep and disrupted sleep.

(Image credit: University of Cambridge)

As well as recognizing both Central and Obstructive Sleep Apnea, these sensors can tell if you're snoring, grinding your teeth and even if you're breathing through your mouth during the night. But it does know to ignore regular tossing and turning, so a restless night won't be interpreted as a sudden bout of apnea.

Using wireless transfer, the data can then be sent to your phone, so you can keep an eye on your sleep conditions. The pajamas are designed for long-term use, so as well as diagnosis, they can play a role in health management. And, even better, they're machine washable.

Until smart pajamas are available, how else can we detect sleep apnea?

Sleep apnea is characterized by intermittent pauses in breathing during sleep. The major symptoms of sleep apnea include regular nighttime wakings, fatigue and snoring; it's these signs that will often be the first indicator you're experiencing sleep apnea.

Smartwatches and other smart sleep tracking devices can also alert you to the potential presence of sleep apnea. However, sleep apnea detection isn't the same as a diagnosis, so it's important to follow-up with a doctor.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you suspect you have sleep apnea, speak to a doctor or healthcare professional. They will likely offer you an overnight sleep test using nocturnal polysomnography. As this requires a complex machine to monitor your overnight habits, these tests are often conducted in-clinic. However, simplified at-home polysomnography is available (although this still lacks the convenience and long-term use of a pair of pajamas.)

3 ways smart tech can help you sleep

These smart pajamas aren't quite ready for the market just yet — researchers are working to improve the sensors for everyday use — but alongside developments in sleep apnea treatment, diagnosing and caring for sleep apnea is getting easier. And this isn't the only way sleep tech is transforming how we sleep...

1. Stop snoring

Snoring can disrupt both for you and anyone you share a bed with, but smart sleep tech is exploring ways to counteract snoring without ever disturbing your sleep.

Snoring occurs when the muscles in the throat relax and the airway becomes blocked. Anti-snore pillows use AI to detect signs of snoring, gradually inflating or deflating to move the head and open up the airway for easier breathing. Smart adjustable bed bases take a similar approach, lifting the head and shoulders when snoring is identified.

2. Identify sleep deprivation

Sleep tracking is an essential feature of many of the best smart rings and watches. These wearable devices monitor your sleep patterns during the night to create an outline of when you were snoozing happily and when your sleep was disrupted.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With detailed results sent direct to your phone, these smart devices can help you recognize signs of sleep deprivation. Many smart devices also offer AI advice on how to improve your sleep, based on the data collected.

3. Prevent aches and pains

Choosing the best mattress for your sleep style helps prevent aches and pains, but some of the best smart beds and mattresses take things one step further, using adjustable firmness to change your sleeping position literally as you sleep.

Sleep Number mattresses, for example, are fitted with a series of air chambers that can inflate or deflate depending on your sleep position. Lie on your back and you'll enjoy a firmer, flatter support. Switch to your side and the chamber will inflate to provide plush pressure relief. This ensures targeted relief, no matter how much you toss and turn.